Thank you for the opportunity to explain to voters why I am the better candidate to represent District 12.
Congressman Gus Bilirakis has served District 12 for 15 years, and before him was his father. They have collectively occupied this seat for more than 30 years. The time for change has come. I am a big supporter of term limits; they minimize the influence of corporate lobbyists, put an end to career politicians, and introduce new ideas to Congress.
The district would benefit from my distinctive qualifications including my 16 years of military service, status as a disabled veteran, experience in law enforcement as a correctional officer, and my background as a software engineer. The unique life experiences I have gained due to intersections in my life have provided me with a unique perspective in viewing the political world combined with ideas that would benefit Americans.
While Congressman Bilirakis has made some progress in veteran care, I stand in stark contrast to the Congressman; he has never served in the military and faced the problems that veterans face. Such as mental health. Veterans are more susceptible than the general population to mental health concerns. Having lost a friend to suicide while serving in the military, I intend to address the high rate of veteran suicide. My strategy will retain and recruit qualified psychologists by providing them with a competitive salary and student loan forgiveness. I would also like to invest in alternative therapies that have demonstrated positive results and expand Medicare coverage to veterans seeking immediate care.
As an advocate for our environment, I am confident that I will serve Citrus County better than Rep. Bilirakis and preserve the way of life for all Citrus County residents. The League of Conservation Voters (LCV) awarded Rep. Bilirakis a lifetime score of 10 percent. LCV provides impartial, factual information regarding the most significant environmental legislation proposed and the voting records of every member of Congress.
One of my plans to protect Citrus County’s springs is to provide grants to build solar energy infrastructure on agricultural property, benefiting solar developers and landowners. Introducing more solar will reduce the amount of agricultural activity on the land, thus reducing high nitrogen levels in the springs.
My experience in information technology will also prove beneficial to Congress. I’ve worked in the public and private sectors for decades with an extensive background in cyber security. It is no secret that Congress lags behind on numerous technological trends, China’s technological preeminence, and the loss of American jobs to automation. Electing a STEM professional will improve the ability of Congress to comprehend and act on critical science and technology policy issues.
Lastly, even though members of Congress are not required to reside in the district they represent, I feel it is vital that they do. I am the only candidate living in District 12 on the ballot.
To learn more about my policies, such as reforming the patent laws to prevent pharmaceutical companies from expanding drug exclusivity, providing telemedicine and mental health resources to our National Guard and Reservists, and more, please visit my campaign website at kimberlyforcongress.com
Kimberly Walker is a candidate for U.S. Congress Florida 12th Congressional District.
