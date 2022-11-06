Thank you for the opportunity to explain to voters why I am the better candidate to represent District 12.

Congressman Gus Bilirakis has served District 12 for 15 years, and before him was his father. They have collectively occupied this seat for more than 30 years. The time for change has come. I am a big supporter of term limits; they minimize the influence of corporate lobbyists, put an end to career politicians, and introduce new ideas to Congress.

Kimberly Walker

Walker

