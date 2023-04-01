I was at a book store the other day and ran across a sign that perfectly summed up my favorite hobby. It said: I am simply a book drunkard.
It made me laugh. That’s me. I’m a chain reader. I finish a book and close its cover in the same fluid motion in which I pick up the next one and open its cover.
I can’t remember a time when reading wasn’t a major part of my life. I get it honestly. I have two older sisters who thoroughly enjoyed “playing school” in front of a small chalkboard attached to the wall in their bedrooms. My stuffed animals and I made up the class and as a result, I was learning the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic before I was potty-trained.
My sisters read to me incessantly and when I had finally picked up the basics myself, I would stand mesmerized by their collection of “The Baby-Sitters Club” books that reached into the hundreds, waiting until I was old enough and skilled enough to dig into the wonders of the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut, and the complexity of the world of Kristy Thomas and the gang.
Once I got into school, my teachers only served to underpin my love of reading. Books during rest time in kindergarten, the privilege of checking books out from the library in the first grade, and then the introduction of reading groups in second grade all added to my love of words and stories.
It was the third grade, though, that Mrs. Batt at Citrus Springs Elementary School cemented my love for a good narrative.
Every day after lunch we would pile into the classroom and get ready for the next installment of whatever book she was reading to us from the front. I’d had teachers read to me before, but when I entered the third grade, it was the first time that someone read to me from a chapter book that was long enough to last for a couple of weeks.
It was like watching a Netflix limited series without the ability to binge watch. Every day I was left with a cliff-hanger, a new development that would leave me desperate to find what would happen next but forced to wait an entire 24-hour period before I could get closure. And Friday was the worst. I had to wait an entire weekend in suspense.
Reading was never simply functional to me. I’m sure when I was learning to sound out words it felt more like work than pleasure, but once I could sit with a book by myself, it was just love – the immersive experience of what it meant to see the world through someone else’s eyes; the capacity to be transported to a different place or a different time; the joy of story-telling.
Fast forward to 2023 and for many of our kids, this is not their experience around reading.
The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) released its first national report card in three years with results, that sadly, weren’t unexpected. Our kids are struggling with literacy on a scale that we haven’t seen in three decades.
Unfortunately, this not the last time that we will see the effects of a worldwide pandemic and the measures taken to address it.
It’s tempting to play the blame game and try to neatly package up the responsibility and place it firmly at the feet of the school systems, the government, the teachers, or COVID-19 itself. It’s easy to angrily rail at the decisions to close schools, to complain about the ineffective distance-learning mechanisms and strategies that were utilized, or to buy into conspiracy theories that deny the existence of the virus and the devastation it wrought.
All of that would be a waste of time and none of it would address the problem at hand.
We need a plan to teach our kids to read. More than that, though, we need to figure out how to make them love it.
Reading is essential to function in society. But sounding out letters and stringing together words is not enough. Many of our students grow into adulthood as functional illiterates – they can read and write words but are lacking the reading and writing skills that are necessary to manage daily living and to perform base level employment duties that require more than just simple extraction of uncomplicated information.
But literacy goes beyond function. It actually pervades our basic social interactions and our abilities to live in community and be good neighbors. A growing number of studies show that reading actually enables us to better understand the situations and feelings of others – particularly those who are different from ourselves. Reading fosters within us a sense of empathy – and that needs to be nurtured in our children now more than ever.
Honing in on our literacy future is not just the job of our schools. As members of a community, we need to nurture a love for reading in all of our spheres of influence. Take more trips to the library. Browse book stores. Learn more about how kids are learning to read and ways that we can help them develop and practice those skills at home. Join a book club. Opt for the book before the movie. Read more books together.
Reading can become a family habit and the avenues and options we have today are more broad than ever before. So it doesn’t have to be “War and Peace” to get the job done. Read comic books, graphic novels, or manga.
But read!
Our future depends on it.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
