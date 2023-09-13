Ken Silverstein

Four months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I was in the heart of Odesa’s cultural center. Some gangly soldiers were standing on the corner with ill-fitted uniforms and shirts untucked, prompting my Ukrainian colleague to lament the country’s future if the government sent those warriors to battle.

We underestimated their will and courage. But so did the entire Western world, and more significantly, the Russians misjudged their resolve. Ukraine can win this war with the funding and proper military equipment. Indeed, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is illegitimate. Therefore, the West must help destroy its military assets and dispel its propaganda – that Ukraine is a natural extension of Russia.

