Members of our team are out patrolling 24/7, working around the clock to help bring our vision of making Citrus County the safest community in Florida to life. They must be ready to handle any call and every situation, sometimes with just a moment’s notice. Which is exactly what happened last week when their ability to respond to an urgent situation was put to the test.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, our Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding an attempted purse snatching. The moment that call came in, the countdown to the suspects’ eventual apprehension was on. Criminal intelligence and photos from the crime scene were gathered, analyzed and shared with all of our patrol deputies for situational awareness. Crimes that are bold in nature, like a purse snatching, usually aren’t a “one and done” deal, and with this in mind, we were on the lookout for the suspects and their vehicle.
As we suspected, the very next day, our Communications Center received a call for another purse-snatching robbery in progress. This time it was right outside of the Walmart in Inverness, and we were ready.
CCSO’s patrol deputies were able to arrive on scene at the Walmart location quickly and located the suspects leaving in a grey Kia Optima – a match to the car identified in the former purse snatching incident. Deputies activated their lights and sirens, signaling for the fleeing vehicle to pull over and come to a stop. However, the suspects decided to attempt to flee further.
A brief pursuit was immediately initiated and deputies followed the suspect’s vehicle which had hit speeds of over 80 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour marked speed zone – through Inverness, where the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a tree. All four female occupants fled the wrecked car in an attempt to avoid capture but were apprehended within seconds.
The suspects confessed to their role and involvement in the purse-snatching cases, and further investigation also identified them as suspects in an out-of-county purse-snatching case. During an interview with one of the suspects, she stated she knew they should not have come to Inverness for their crime spree “because the cops here are fast, and they will get you.” No matter the manner of illegal activity, CCSO will continue to prove her statement right.
I am beyond proud of our team for their quick and well-organized response to this call. At first glance, an attempted purse snatching may not seem like a top priority, but it is an excellent example of the teamwork and the remarkable communication efforts of those both on the road and in our Communications Center, which allowed us to apprehend these suspects very quickly. Likewise, it’s a crucial demonstration of our dedication to making Citrus County safer for residents. Criminals better heed our suspect’s warning and stay out of our county, because we will catch you.
Crime of any kind is not tolerated in Citrus County, and I hope our rapid responses to not only these attempted robberies, but other illegal activities will deter future criminals from venturing into our county and targeting our residents.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff for Citrus County.
