Save Our Waters Week (SOWW) affords me the opportunity to sing the praises of a community I am blessed to represent in Congress – Florida’s Nature Coast. The beauty of our community’s natural resources is only rivaled by the kindness of its residents. Its waterways, in particular, are vital to several industries, attract visitors from around the world, and are a large reason why many of us choose to call the Nature Coast home.

As your voice in Washington, I am committed to doing my part to ensure we restore, revitalize and preserve waterways throughout Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties so that future generations will be able to experience their splendor.

