Save Our Waters Week (SOWW) affords me the opportunity to sing the praises of a community I am blessed to represent in Congress – Florida’s Nature Coast. The beauty of our community’s natural resources is only rivaled by the kindness of its residents. Its waterways, in particular, are vital to several industries, attract visitors from around the world, and are a large reason why many of us choose to call the Nature Coast home.
As your voice in Washington, I am committed to doing my part to ensure we restore, revitalize and preserve waterways throughout Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties so that future generations will be able to experience their splendor.
These unique environmental resources are highly sensitive and require our collective commitment to ensure they are protected from harm. As part of my efforts to achieve this moral imperative, I’ve sponsored three water-related community budget projects to help local governments in Citrus County improve water quality. These include: $1.22 million to fund the Phase V Septic to Sewer Program in Homosassa; $1.2 million to replace a contaminated well in Crystal River; and $1.26 million to fund a Master Lift Station in Inverness.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
All three of these critical infrastructure projects are included in the released House appropriations packages, and I will continue working with my House and Senate colleagues to ensure their inclusion in the final funding mechanism as we move forward in the legislative process later this year.
The Homosassa Septic to Sewer project consists of constructing a municipal sanitary sewer system located within the Old Homosassa community. Construction will allow for the connection of up to approximately 183 properties near the Homosassa River to the county’s wastewater collection system, where flows will be routed to the Southwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility for advanced wastewater treatment.
In addition to this community budget request, I have provided county leaders with information about existing federal and state grants for which they may apply to help other areas of the county implement the septic to sewer transition. And, in September, I’m hosting a grant workshop for local nonprofit and government leaders to receive help in learning how to secure federal funding despite having limited staffing resources to spend on the application for those funds. I’m deeply committed to ensuring that my constituents’ hard earned tax dollars are returned to our community.
Also, I have been actively working with city officials, local environmental protection groups and county leaders to facilitate productive dialogue with federal regulators with the goal of restoring local rivers, protecting property rights, and ensuring common sense prevails in striking a delicate balance of use that keeps local waterways beautiful for all residents and visitors to enjoy. All local stakeholders have expressed concerns about bureaucratic roadblocks they have encountered with federal permitting for projects to help restore Homosassa and Crystal Rivers.
In response to all these concerns, I facilitated multiple meetings between Col. James Booth, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) Regulatory Division in Jacksonville, local government leaders, and local environmental leaders. During these productive conversations, local leaders were able to present relevant scientific information about the unique environmental conditions that warrant special consideration for these projects. We have had follow-up conversations with ACOE leadership and with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to request expedited issuance of the permits necessary to proceed. I’ve been given every assurance that a permit is expected very soon. I remain committed to staying engaged on these important projects until any and all remaining roadblocks are removed.
Part of what makes the Nature Coast so unique is its abundance of pristine natural resources. We can’t allow lack of funding or bureaucratic roadblocks to impede local restoration efforts. And, we must support efforts to help prevent further pollution through septic to sewer conversions. I remain committed to helping our local governments and homeowners navigate the federal bureaucratic landscape and will continue supporting their efforts to secure the funding needed to protect and preserve these waterways for future generations.
Gus Bilirakis is the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 12th Congressional District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.