Despite the gridlock in Washington, both major political parties have managed to come together to pass a handful of big pieces of legislation, with one of the most substantial, under-the-radar legislative successes from last year also happening to be one of the most tangible and effective for Americans: the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.
A year ago, the Postal Service Reform Act was signed into law after garnering sweeping bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress. By rationalizing its finances, increasing transparency and codifying its integrated delivery network into law, the Postal Service Reform Act enabled the service to modernize for the digital era while continuing to fulfill its core mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people.
A year later, the USPS continues to thrive as a vital engine of America’s economic infrastructure – with help from the PSRA, which was championed by Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Postal Service is routinely ranked as one of the most popular federal agencies and trusted brands. Is there any American who hasn’t interacted with the Postal Service? Whether selling stamps or completing the final mile for package delivery, the service is a daily part of American life. For instance, they are often the only carrier for rural and remote neighborhoods, and small businesses rely on them to send and receive packages affordably and reliably.
One of the most important features of postal reform is the codification of something so commonplace that Americans have always taken it for granted: guaranteeing that mail and packages are delivered together, six days a week, throughout the country. The efficiencies of the integrated network enable the Postal Service to offer affordable rates. It simply makes sense.
This codification means that seniors continue to receive their prescriptions straight to their homes; that a working family can receive household goods at an affordable shipping price as they balance a budget; and that an independent business has many express carrier choices when shipping products to customers. That means lower prices and better service across the board.
The Postal Service Reform Act has been a shot in the arm for the agency to do more of what it’s always succeeded at: mail and package delivery. The Postal Service earned $33.1 billion in revenues from competitive package services in 2022, contributing $12.5 billion in profit to the agency. The holiday season means peak volume, and even with historic winter weather, the service delivered mail and packages within an average of 2.5 days.
When Americans face record inflation and uncertain economic times, the Postal Service is an easy, affordable choice for seniors, families and small businesses looking to send and receive packages.
On the other hand, private express carriers have continued to raise prices while levying “rural” and “residential” surcharges on 50 percent of America’s ZIP codes. Without a strong and competitive USPS, these private carriers would continue to hike prices with impunity.
So, on this one-year anniversary of enacting this law, let’s take a moment to be grateful that consensus-based bipartisan solutions can still prevail. And, thanks to the PSRA, so does the reliable and affordable service we depend on from the United States Postal Service.
John M. McHugh, former Secretary of the U.S. Army and former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently serves as chairman of the Package Coalition. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.