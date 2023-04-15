John McHugh

Despite the gridlock in Washington, both major political parties have managed to come together to pass a handful of big pieces of legislation, with one of the most substantial, under-the-radar legislative successes from last year also happening to be one of the most tangible and effective for Americans: the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

A year ago, the Postal Service Reform Act was signed into law after garnering sweeping bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress. By rationalizing its finances, increasing transparency and codifying its integrated delivery network into law, the Postal Service Reform Act enabled the service to modernize for the digital era while continuing to fulfill its core mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people.

