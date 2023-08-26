Peter Cuccaro

We applaud our County Commissioners for realizing their chambers in Inverness won’t accommodate the anticipated crowd of Pine Ridge residents on Sept. 12, 2023.

On July 20, there were more than 200 people crammed into two rooms at the Citrus Government Center in Lecanto. This doesn’t account for the 159 who were turned away after a visit from the fire marshal. Pine Ridge reps did their best to inform county staff in a prep meeting they would need a bigger room. They assured the overflow room would accommodate. It didn’t. The reps, having the community pulse based on Town Halls, did their best to convey the community outrage. It’s palpable.

golf course

A photo of the golf course taken in 2023.

