We applaud our County Commissioners for realizing their chambers in Inverness won’t accommodate the anticipated crowd of Pine Ridge residents on Sept. 12, 2023.
On July 20, there were more than 200 people crammed into two rooms at the Citrus Government Center in Lecanto. This doesn’t account for the 159 who were turned away after a visit from the fire marshal. Pine Ridge reps did their best to inform county staff in a prep meeting they would need a bigger room. They assured the overflow room would accommodate. It didn’t. The reps, having the community pulse based on Town Halls, did their best to convey the community outrage. It’s palpable.
At stake is the longstanding culture and quality of life for a thriving Citrus subdivision. The notion an out-of-town developer can parachute in, purchase the golf course (platted in the '70s — built in the '80s) and let it deteriorate for land development is just plain wrong. The course was platted and built 10 years later in 1982 to benefit then, now and future residents. Public roads were designed and paved to accommodate homes, many at premium pricing, around the links. It is one of two anchors attracting residents for years. Pine Ridge is equestrian and golf aided by peace, quiet and nature throughout our bird sanctuary.
If not purchased initially with a public offering assurance, properties were later marketed by real estate brands as a golf community. Potential buyers were taken to the clubhouse, being advised it was about to be upgraded along with the course. Golfers, most optimistic by nature, waited and waited through several recent owners whose level of golf course experience was at low ebb. The intent may have been pure but the results fell short. Optimists, waiting for "tomorrow," hardly noticed the accelerating downward spiral. Knowing it wasn’t pristine didn’t curtail play. Letting it finally go to weeds did — and yes it could have been and should have been better. As well intended as they may have been, shadow long-distance investors allowed the POA to remain uninvolved. Some would say regrettably so.
Residents were jolted by the owner previous to DIX. Initially thinking he was "the savior," positive thoughts took an ugly turn rather quickly. Shanti Golf, although the name implied a golf operation, was more interested in the property for development. Only after the purchase did it become common knowledge. One Town Hall meeting and this owner understood resident intolerance. Later, due diligence revealed to all that Shanti title insurance wouldn’t cover the community pushback against a residential use for the golf course property. Shanti was looking to bail.
Serious investors were gathering and began approaching Shanti and the POA, which was finally amending rules to allow open resident discussion. The sentiment to own/partially own/or manage the course were loud whispers and the details would need to be worked through. If some people think the government has "institutional lag," know the lag time in POAs or HOAs can be excruciating. To be fair, based on history, there didn’t seem to be an urgency. The democratic process at any level can take time and be messy. That’s the ugly and the beauty. Depending on how you count, there were 11 owners or transfers in 40 years. Only this one is trying to alter the master plan.
Enter the more financially backed and connected DIX. The Save The Golf Course Property Committee came to know several potential buyers were shut out instantly after a so-called auction went live online. One group was working with the Shanti agent, doing their due diligence, only to be told there could be no more discussion. Course sold. When Mr. Dicks was asked how long the course was on the market on July 20, he couldn’t remember.
DIX would go on to allow the floundering golf course to deteriorate completely. It’s like fanning the flames then saying you are the fire extinguisher. He no longer saw it as a course no matter the need to get the master plan land changed. So to be clear: he bought a golf course fully expecting the land usage change was all but done.
While placing new construction on longstanding golf links may be consistent with the DIX business profile, it’s totally inconsistent with expectations of residents on or off the course. The value of home equity is at stake as is property and resale value. Certainly for those with golf frontage, but research showed it doesn’t matter where you live in Pine Ridge, value/equity is affected. It’s a domino effect. We’ve heard from senior residents (some Pine Ridge pioneers) that they rely on their home equity in managing their final years. It shouldn’t fade when they may need it most. Home ownership until the end is an American staple. For many it’s their pinnacle. What widows and widowers have left matters. Their concerns are real and should be a part of every future golf course property discussion.
Moving forward. Much was made of the words "consistent and similar" on July 20. There was little reference to the protection of the Citrus County Comprehensive Plan. It was but an obstacle, something to be worked around, and was barely mentioned. A review of state and local history will illustrate, once a master plan with a designation of 221 acres of parks/recreation with a golf course overlay in place for 50 years is altered, the proverbial gate will open for future development. How soon is anyone’s guess. Successors would still need to come before the PDC Board. But Pine Ridge now knows developers expect results based on a process favoring land development. Currently, it’s but a short stop along the way. Some refer to it as ‘a rubber stamp’. The new county administrator is urged to give his full attention to a process needing deep review. He seems to be causing just that in other departments.
Whereas the PDC and staff were limited by what we believe are flawed procedures, our commissioners can listen and account for the will of the people. In the democratic world of free enterprise, the government doesn’t ordinarily referee. Occasionally it’s unavoidable. This is one of those occasions. In fact, Citrus government has had this final review in place for just this kind of issue. The DIX team will no doubt lean on their property rights even though they knew this change in the master plan was required and the residential use was not an insured use of the property they were acquiring. The Pine Ridge team will remind our elected representatives of the property rights of the nearly 3,476 homeowners along with the 1,500, plus or minus, properties within Pine Ridge to be built-out using local labor. Pine Ridge properties can expect to keep local builders busy for years to come. So it’s 1 versus 10,000 or 85 versus 3,476/1,500 depending on the BOCC view. This seems to be a simple math problem but nothing can be taken for granted at the BOCC hearing.
Pine Ridge can join the growing list of golf course comebacks in Florida. We only need to look as far as Turkey Creek in Alachua County to see a similar situation. After their course went defunct, equity values were steadily decreasing as were taxable values — but Alachua backed their people realizing, as complicated as it would be, a revitalized golf property was the best option. They rejected houses being built on the golf course. Community commitment would carry the day and currently Turkey Creek market and tax values are at all-time highs. It wouldn’t have happened if their council allowed the owner to build on the links. Other properties on the way back are Pebble Creek in Hillsborough County and Pine Island Golf Club in Lee County. This is thanks to their elected bodies. It’s the favorable trend post COVID.
The Save The Golf Course Committee has been diligently keeping residents informed. Football season is here, so to use a football analogy it’s halftime and Pine Ridge is down by a touchdown. Adjustments are underway including legal representation and a level playing field in the second half. The final score will be in the hands of the BOCC on game day. The courteous, passionate and respectful resolve of Pine Ridge residents and friends will be on full display Sept. 12. Our faith and our fate were always going to be in the hands of our elected commissioners; not the PDC. A NO vote for the developer is a YES vote for Pine Ridge. It’s nothing more than this BOCC continuing with the 50 years of protection for a still-growing community of equestrians, golfers and nature lovers.
This is the most threatening Pine Ridge moment since it was established in 1972. So make sure you join us for the Town Hall on Sept. 6 at the Community Center (residents only) and most importantly at the BOCC hearing now scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023 at the College of Central Florida, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto (public welcome). This is as righteous as it is historical. It will be referenced for years as a study in local government.
Pete Cuccaro is a Pine Ridge resident. He is a retired Chief of Police and along the way was a Public Information Officer and magazine editor appearing regularly on television and radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.