At the end of April, Citrus County’s Building Division implemented a new online permitting system. It is no secret that there have been some bumps in the road, and, to a certain extent, that is to be expected.
Any time systems change, there will be issues to smooth out before the final goal is reached. Despite our best efforts, there were unforeseen complications in the implementation process. These issues have been addressed or are currently in the process of resolution.
It is my belief that this new permitting portal signals the advancement of our ability to process permits effectively and efficiently, which becomes increasingly important as Citrus County continues to grow. You may be wondering why a change was needed at all.
The Building Division went live with the old permitting system, Hansen, more than 20 years ago and, since 2015, the product was no longer supported or updated by the developer.
Cybersecurity was a major factor in the decision to move to a new system, as using “maintained” code is important to keep up with modern standards. The previous system model was determined to be unsustainable. The lack of support, coupled with complete reliance on internally developed reporting systems, made it increasingly difficult for Building Division staff to establish processes for permit efficiency. In addition, management had limited access to the necessary data to effectively coach and develop their teams.
Based on these factors, coupled with a desire to improve operational efficiency, the decision was made to move to a new system. The new Community Development and Regulation (CDR) system that was selected to replace Hansen is part of a program called0 Infor Public Sector (IPS). IPS is used to perform multiple purposes across the enterprise, including building, land development, code compliance, licensing, engineering, facilities maintenance, GIS addressing, grounds maintenance, utilities, and more.
A single, cohesive platform is beneficial to staff operations, minimizing redundancy and maximizing efficiency, and allows the entire county to benefit from departmental process development. In 2020, the Department of Systems Management went live with the new system for our Public Works and Utilities departments, after about nine months of migration efforts. During the next phase, which involved implementing the growth management CDR component, each division that had a part to play in the permitting process mapped out how they wanted the program to work.
For the first time ever, workflows were documented, and standard operating procedures written. Video-based and in-person classroom trainings were conducted for staff and offered freely to contractors, beginning in January 2023. It is important to highlight the incredible and hard-working team that makes up Citrus County’s Building Division. While frustration with the new system is understandable, our employees work diligently to provide exceptional customer service and support every day, all while handling a considerable volume of work; last year, their team handled 18,279 permits.
Their dedication is commendable and deserves to be celebrated and recognized. Since going live with IPS/CDR, the Building Division’s permit technicians have received 3,860 permit applications, issued 2,783 permits, and delivered over 300 certificates of occupancy (COs). The newly created Building Customer Service Center has received just shy of 10,000 calls since its inception in May 2023, averaging about 320 calls per day. Inspections and COs are completed within 48 hours once all requirements are met – in most cases, on the same business day.
The average processing time for single-family permits issued through IPS/CDR has not changed from the last full month of permits issued using Hansen, and continued improvement is expected. The fundamental shift in how we operate was not only essential, but it was the right choice. We stand at the threshold of opportunity in Citrus County. Without fully embracing new technology, our government offices will continue to face challenges when attempting to manage the influx of new citizens and new responsibilities.
We are moving forward, one step at a time. Citrus County government continues to move forward, taking every opportunity we can to provide better service – not only to our individual citizens, but to our local businesses, as well. We fully expect to encounter challenges as we make improvements and look forward to facing them head-on. Implementation of technology will lead to improved government effectiveness for Citrus County.
We value your feedback and hope to continue receiving it in good faith going forward. With your input, we can help make our community stronger together
Steve Howard is the administrator of Citrus County.
