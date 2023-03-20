As my days roll on, my friend’s visit has cushioned me from my new reality. PJ elected to stay one more week to help me comb the catacombs of my house, weed through paperwork, catalog heirlooms and create some semblance of order in my chaotic, crestfallen world. There will never be a way I can adequately repay her for her time, diligence and selfless act of friendship. I guess they call this love. All I can do is express my gratitude and pay it forward once opportunities present themselves.

I tried paying it forward just yesterday while heading to an appointment in downtown Inverness. Traffic was bumper to bumper while a car was desperately trying to be let in from a side street. I paused only to see the lane to my right would not stop. And so I inched forward hoping someone would eventually let the motorist in. Cooperation is not always easily come by as people have their music blasting while they’re driving to work.

