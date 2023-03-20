As my days roll on, my friend’s visit has cushioned me from my new reality. PJ elected to stay one more week to help me comb the catacombs of my house, weed through paperwork, catalog heirlooms and create some semblance of order in my chaotic, crestfallen world. There will never be a way I can adequately repay her for her time, diligence and selfless act of friendship. I guess they call this love. All I can do is express my gratitude and pay it forward once opportunities present themselves.
I tried paying it forward just yesterday while heading to an appointment in downtown Inverness. Traffic was bumper to bumper while a car was desperately trying to be let in from a side street. I paused only to see the lane to my right would not stop. And so I inched forward hoping someone would eventually let the motorist in. Cooperation is not always easily come by as people have their music blasting while they’re driving to work.
Instead I continue to be the recipient of kindness from neighbors, as well as people I barely know. A woman came up and hugged me in CVS a week ago. She had read about my husband’s passing and wanted to convey her sympathy. This past week, I went to my doctor for treatment of a bad shoulder and laryngitis, a weird set of problems I tie into my grief. His main concern, however, was my mental health, and how I was holding up. “Day by day,” I said.
I keep receiving kindness from everyone. But I know, despite it all, I am at a total loss about how to resume living without the love of my life. He was my friend as much as anything else. We enjoyed going places, or going nowhere. And nowhere is where I want to be without him by my side, across the table, or next to me as we would watch our nightly Jeopardy and Britbox television series.
On the plus side, I have 28 years of sobriety which provide tools in each of AA’s Twelve Steps for living one day at a time. I will delve into this wisdom to keep my head from swimming too deeply in a pool of sadness. Letting go and letting God, my new mantra for daily living without Peter. I will visit Fero Memorial Gardens regularly and spend time at my husband’s graveside. It is a serene setting and the staff there have been incredibly kind.
There’s that word again – “kind.” We all need more of this, whatever our circumstance. My plan is to take all of the kindness I have been blessed to receive these past weeks and divvy it out over all of my remaining days. I know Peter would have wanted this, so that is my pledge to his memory.
Let’s all remember how one small act of kindness can be a balm for someone in need. I am beholden to my dear friend, PJ, as well as to all of you for your condolences. I pray time allows me many opportunities to let that car in front of me, or simply to take a moment to ask how a store clerk’s day is going. In this crazy world of bumper to bumper traffic, the smallest act of kindness can pay the biggest dividends, reminding us all that there are still people who genuinely care.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne is now retired. She invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
