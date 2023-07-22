Emma Posey Waters

Parents no longer believe in the Golden Rule, and even fewer (14 percent) teach it. As stated in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 7:12), the Golden Rule teaches people to “do to others what you would have them do to you.” Few phrases have shaped ethical standards as much as this one. Yet the National Parent Survey found that barely over a quarter of today’s parents (28 percent) are familiar with it.

Instead, some social scientists promote the Platinum Rule: “Treat others the way they want to be treated.” The apparent difference between the Golden Rule and the Platinum Rule is the shift from “you” to “they.” Critics claim that the Golden Rule is paternalistic, imposing one’s beliefs and preferences on another, missing the emphasis on personal responsibility in Jesus’ words.

