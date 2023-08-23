The Citrus County Planning and Development Commission rejected the proposed Fish Creek RV Park and glampground in Ozello over concerns about the impact it would have on the environment, the inadequate road infrastructure present to handle the oversized traffic, repeated flooding of the area and hurricane evacuation fears.
The BOCC ignored those recommendations as well as its own Strategy Plan calling for the protection and improvement of the county’s environmental assets, and using them to guide smart growth. Instead, it opted to perpetuate the county’s sorry history of dumb growth by approving this high impact development.
This was a moment to walk the walk. Instead, all five commissioners, backed by the Chamber of Commerce, chose more talking the talk, under the misguided notion that providing ecotourism anywhere trumps protecting the environment upon which ecotourism depends. Expect more talk from them next month during Save Our Waters Week.
The precedent-setting nature of approving the rezoning request and land use change adjacent to one of our remaining relatively pristine watersheds will open the flood gates to similar requests and more high-impact development along our precious waterways and living shorelines, already threatened by global warming and storm surge.
We can now look forward to a future of accelerated riparian habitat loss, significantly increased leakage from oversized septic systems, elevated nutrient and coliform counts, recurring no-swim advisories, spreading invasive plant infestations and even potential shellfish closures and red tide outbreaks. Think Indian River Lagoon.
So much for septic-to-sewer conversion. Watch for our business leaders to extol the benefit of all the new muck-raking jobs sure to be created.
Contrary to the claims of the commissioners, the choice was not between one oversized septic tank for the approved RV Park and smaller septic tanks for homes that would have been allowed on the property had not the rezoning and land use changes been approved. They could have requested an updating of the county’s planning documents to expressly prohibit oversized septic systems in the Coastal District and provide for wider and more protective buffer zones.
Thankfully, county government is not involved in the planning and management of the aquatic preserves and refuges established by state and federal agencies that provide us what remains of Old Florida and the Nature Coast and feeds our tourist-based economy.
Gary Rankel is a resident of Citrus County.
