It has been a while since I’ve offered some “Poop in the Shoe” awards in Citrus County and some new readers of the Chronicle may not be familiar with the effort.
As the editor and publisher for more than four decades starting in 1978, I produced a weekly column for the newspaper.
A few years back my Havana Silk dog – Hunter – devised a unique way to let me know when he was not happy with my treatment of him. If his walk was too short, or his meal not to his liking, he would sneak into my closet at night and take a poop in my work shoes.
I would often discover the gift the following morning when I tried to put the shoes on and head to the office. It was unpleasant and odorous experience.
To extend the delight of Hunter’s presents, I occasionally produced the Poop in the Shoe column where I would give the award to deserving situations and residents of our fine community. Hunter does not actually poop in their shoes, but my hope is the public acknowledgement has the same impact.
Let’s start with county government permitting new developments to clear cut all the trees off of the property where new homes and dwellings are being constructed. Take a look at the property north of the Crystal River Mall where a massive high-end RV development is being constructed.
A hundred years of beautiful trees were destroyed to make it easier to redevelop the land. Don’t we value old trees?
Citrus County is getting ready to go thru another building boom and new developments are planned all over the place. Are we going to let the new developers knock down all the trees so we can look like New Port Richey?
Poop in the Shoe to those in county government for not protecting our natural resources.
Another award is needed for those in Inverness government who have now made it sport to criticize former city manager Frank DiGiovanni. He is being used as a scapegoat and it should stop.
DiGiovanni ran Inverness for more than 20 years and he did so with an iron fist. But let’s remember, Inverness was a bit of a mess when the New York native (and Mets’ fan) took over.
Buildings along Main Street were boarded up. Very few events took place. And to make matters worse, some county commissioners wanted to move the county seat to Lecanto and completely abandon Inverness.
DiGiovanni fought the good fight. He won big state and federal grants to redesign the downtown area. He helped usher in the bike trail and changed the dynamic of the city. Whispering Pines, Wallace Brooks Park, the Depot District, the rebuilt Valerie Theater all happened with the leadership of DiGiovanni.
Now that he has retired, any time something goes a little wrong, the blame is pushed off on the former manager. DiGiovanni helped save Inverness and turn it into a “Small Town Done Right.”
Was he arrogant and difficult on occasion – SURE? But he got big things done.
Did he do everything perfect – of course not. But let’s stop shifting the blame on the guy who had the guts and vision to make big things happen. And let’s remember, he led the fight to keep government in Inverness and he won.
Poop in the Shoe to those who want to blame the guy who’s not around anymore.
And how about another award to the members of the county commission for blocking the four-laning of County Road 491 for so many years over simple politics.
It was the late county commissioner Dennis Damato who got the big things done like four-laning C.R. 486 and the other portions of C.R. 491. It was also Damato who got the government building at Meadowcrest despite the attacks from political candidates who base their records on not accomplishing things because they want to save money.
Damato pushed hard for his medical corridor idea along the existing two-lane portion of C.R. 491. Others worked hard to block him.
Today, the taxpayers of Citrus County and Florida will pay many millions of dollars more to do just what Damato said needed to be done. His medical corridor idea might not have been perfect, but it was a big idea to solve a big problem. As Citrus County’s population tops the 160,000 mark we will thank the “big thinkers” who helped improve the road system so we are not consistently stuck in traffic.
Poop in the Shoe to the county commissioners with “little ideas” who try to tell us we should somehow be satisfied that it is going to take 25 years to pave all of the neighborhood roads in Citrus County.
Gerry Mulligan is retired but still cranky. His first book – “Out the Window” – was just released and is available at Amazon.com and local gift shops.
