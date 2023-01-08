Citrus County is an amazing place.
Sure, it’s not perfect. We have not been able to build a new animal shelter and County Road 491 still is not four-laned. But when asked to do the right thing, the people of Citrus County do just that.
It was just three weeks ago that the Chronicle published a story that explained the plight of Ginger West, the incredible woman who has spent the last four decades running the Family Resource Center in Hernando.
The Chronicle reported that Ginger was ill and that Hospice was called to deliver care.
The Family Resource Center – under the leadership of Ginger and her late husband John – had been providing services to people in need in our community since the 1970s. Best known was the Christmas gift program for children in need. Many thousands of children received gifts donated by individuals in the community and wrapped at the Resource Center.
Over the years the Family Resource Center helped those in need find employment, a meal or transportation. Under their leadership, homeless people were dealt with as real human beings. When it was cold, Ginger and her team found emergency housing.
For decades, the Family Resource Center provided parenting courses to residents who were struggling to get things right. Our local courts frequently ordered people to complete the parenting courses to try to get families back on track.
The West family knew a lot about parenting. Not only did they raise their own family of achievers, but over the years they were foster parents to more than 300 children. That is not a misprint – they fostered more than 300 kids in need and helped start the county Foster Parent Association.
As the story noted, Ginger worked as the executive director of the Family Resource Center and she was paid next to nothing. She didn’t want to use funds for herself when there were so many other people in the community who were desperate for help.
As Ginger’s health worsened, she knew her financial ship was not in great condition. She lived in the family home with her daughter and granddaughter. A second-mortgage on the home created some concern. Ginger did not want to leave any problems for her family.
The day the Chronicle story published, Ginger West died.
We asked at that time that contributions be made to a fund that would retire the mortgage on the family home and set aside some funds to assist the family going forward.
Citrus County residents know a just cause when they see one. By the end of this week, more than $75,000 in contributions had been made to the fund.
The smallest contribution was $10 from a senior citizen who once received services from the Family Resource Center. The largest was a check for $10,000 from the Black Diamond Ladies Golf Association Cancer Fund – huge supporters of the Family Resource Center.
There were hundreds of contributions from people throughout the community.
“I only met Ginger West once. But I have admired what she accomplished for the homeless and poor of Citrus County … what a blessing she was to everyone,” one contributor wrote.
“Ginger was the true spirit of Christmas all year long,” wrote another.
Hundreds of people stepped up and contributed to the cause. It is that joint sense of purpose that makes this community extraordinary.
We have political differences in our community – just like the rest of the country. But when it is time to do the right thing, we all seem to come together and do just that.
The right thing.
Thanks for making it happen. Now Ginger can really Rest In Peace.
Gerry Mulligan was the editor and/or publisher of the Chronicle for 43 years. He retired in 2021 and lives in Crystal River.
