Ginger West in memory

As Ginger West’s health worsened, she knew her financial ship was not in great condition. A second-mortgage on the home created some concern. Ginger did not want to leave any problems for her family. The day the Chronicle story published, Ginger West died. However, we asked at that time that contributions be made to a fund that would retire the mortgage on the family home and set aside some funds to assist the family going forward. By the end of this week, more than $75,000 in contributions had been made to the fund.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County is an amazing place.

Sure, it’s not perfect. We have not been able to build a new animal shelter and County Road 491 still is not four-laned. But when asked to do the right thing, the people of Citrus County do just that.

