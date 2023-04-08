Citrus, I want you to know that the public safety of everyone – resident or visitor to Citrus County – is a pressing topic at the forefront of each Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) employee’s thoughts.
Every day, when my team shows up, they are focused on serving YOU in every way possible.
Recently, Mrs. Stevens submitted a letter on behalf of the Board of Directors of Clearview Estates of Citrus Hills Homeowners Association (HOA), in which she raised the question regarding why unequal treatment occurred when Clearview Estates HOA expressed traffic concerns in comparison to the Crystal Oaks Civic Association.
I want everyone to rest assured that there was no unequal treatment of Clearview Estates, as suggested. We take all concerns brought to us by our citizens and the HOAs in our county very seriously, and we work tirelessly to provide everyone with the highest level of service possible.
As Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis has honestly pointed out in formal responses to our need for more personnel, CCSO patrols “thousands of miles a day, and simply don’t have enough deputies” to adequately stop all speeders on the state and county roads, let alone every residential street.
However, since December of 2022, we have conducted over 40 traffic stops within Clearview Estates. Separately, we have directed THIRTEEN different enforcement actions along these roadways. Within the same timeframe, we only undertook five enforcement actions and nine traffic stops within Crystal Oaks.
As a thoroughfare, only so much can be done to limit the issues seen along these areas of our roadways. Yet, we do understand there are issues in the Clearview Estates area, and without hesitation, we have continuously provided them with MORE enforcement attention than other HOAs to accommodate those concerns.
Since we are explicitly comparing Clearview Estates with Crystal Oaks, I will share with you the facts at hand.
Over the past two years, a traffic trailer has been dedicated to speed-related incidents on Kensington, within the Clearview Estates property lines, on SIX separate occasions, and on November 15, 2022, a trailer was dedicated specifically to Man-O-War. Within Crystal Oaks, a trailer has been deployed only ONCE in two years, and it was to warn motorists about the new entrance to the expressway so that vehicles turning onto 44 would yield to traffic in the turn lane.
A search of Signal 4 Analytics, a State of Florida database of traffic crash data, revealed that ZERO crashes have occurred within the Clearview Estates since December of 2022.
The same search showed THREE at Crystal Oaks Drive and SR 44, all associated with the turn lane issue that is being worked on.
In reference to the comment about “An HOA board member contacting the Sheriff’s Office and a radar cart was placed on Man-O-War for one week,” my Traffic and Motor Unit Sergeant fielded that email and her detailed traffic trailer log clearly shows the trailer was located directly in front of the house at 158 Man-O-War for more than two weeks before it was moved due to the annual Christmas parades.
Respectfully, you can see that no superior treatment was provided to Crystal Oaks over Clearview Estates; in fact, it appears to be the other way around. In light of the research conducted to formulate this response, it is evident that the intersection of Crystal Oaks and SR 44 poses a more significant threat to our county for vehicle crashes at this time.
As of this date, Citrus County has 230,128 registered vehicles. With only 220 sworn law enforcement officers on our team, there are more than 1,000 registered vehicles per law enforcement officer to keep an eye on every day. This reality excludes the tens of thousands of visitors each month and the numerous daily visitors who transit through our community.
Even though our Patrol/Traffic Divisions are severely understaffed (48 short of our minimum staffing requirements) to meet the needs of our community, during the past year, our deputies have conducted 30,819 traffic stops, issued 11,110 uniform traffic citations, and written 11,876 warnings.
We currently have a request before the Board of County Commissioners via a Budget Amendment to our current fiscal year’s budget to fully fund the deployment of 22 additional deputy sheriffs immediately, and we anticipate an upcoming budget submission for next fiscal year to address remaining shortfalls among our sworn law enforcement officers and our support staff.
I invite you to attend our budget hearings with the county commissioners to voice your support for our proposed requests. Please feel free to contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office if you have questions about what we are doing to help make Citrus County the safest community in Florida.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
