Here at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) we rely heavily protect and serve our community. Our support staff is unarguably the backbone of our operations. Under the leadership of Colonel Vitt, our Bureau of Support Operations Commander – is essential to our mission in providing excellence in public safety. This bureau is split into five specialized divisions, each being an immense asset to keeping our agency running behind the scenes.
The personnel in CCSO’s Emergency Management (EM) Division are responsible for assembling plans and processes to reduce the county’s vulnerability to natural and man-made hazards in our community. From tracking severe weather to building comprehensive programs to prepare for potential risks, these experts focus on five crucial missions: prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery. Every step of the way, our EM team will be there to monitor and lead us in the safest direction during any hazard.
Speaking of leading, the individuals in our newly restructured Professional Standards Division ensure that our operations are textbook examples of professionalism and service. This division includes Fleet Management, Accreditation, Evidence, Community Relations, and Volunteers. Fleet Management is pivotal in keeping our team’s vehicles running through maintenance and repairs. The Accreditation team is dedicated to enhancing public safety by overseeing and managing our training standards and regulations for our sworn personnel. Our Evidence department is a smaller team, only consisting of two people – but they are just as vital to our agency as others. This duo maintains the integrity of evidence by ensuring any evidence is properly packaged and stored. Touching on integrity, our Community Relations section serves as our liaison to the media and the public, with the goal of keeping our community engaged and informed about our operations. The last section of our Professional Standards Division is our Volunteer section. This section boasts 383 active volunteers; individuals from all walks of life with various skill sets with one mission – to serve their community. Without our outstanding volunteers, so many programs and services that CCSO offers would not be possible.
Another crucial piece of the puzzle that keeps our agency up and running is our Financial Services team. Under the Financial Services Division, this group of numbers-driven experts are in charge of managing our agency’s budget, payroll, general accounting, inventory, risk management, and more. A large part of Financial Services’ responsibilities is to prepare for annual audit sessions by monitoring funds allocated through the County Commission and special revenue and grant funding. Our Purchasing Unit is also a part of this division, which requisitions, distributes, and maintains supplies for our agency, such as uniforms and law enforcement equipment.
Apart from the equipment our Purchasing Unit issues, our Information Technology (IT) Division supports IT needs for every division at CCSO – including cybersecurity, the issuance of laptops, cell phones, and much more. Every aspect of computer use – from general technological issues to implementing complex systems behind the scenes – is a responsibility of our IT Division. Providing support to hundreds of computers and phones throughout the agency, we depend on these technology sleuths to not only provide support, but protect our agency from potential hackers. This division also oversees our Records department, which is responsible for maintaining files on law enforcement cases, processing traffic reports, and assisting victims, witnesses, and others seeking information in accordance with public records law.
Human Resources (HR) is another significant component in our Support Operations Bureau. Individuals in this division are responsible for every step of our hiring process, from recruitment to background checks, all the way through performance evaluations and retirement, all while also managing employee benefits and records. Additionally, HR advises myself and division commanders regarding laws, ordinances, rules, and regulations as they relate to human capital.
Last, but not least, we have an outstanding Facilities Team that takes care of all of our buildings from head to toe. This very small unit performs the daily task of ensuring that our facilities run smoothly and are well-maintained across the entirety of our county. They also respond to emergency calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week to include support during emergency activations.
In addition to all of our support operations staff, we have a very small number of Administrative Assistants assigned to different areas of our agency. On any given day, plenty is happening behind-the-scenes at our agency – none of which would be possible without our Administrative Assistants. These exceptional individuals keep us organized and on-task by handling the scheduling of meetings, managing on-call lists, or even ordering supplies and budgeting. These professionals are always looking toward the future and preparing CCSO for anything that may come our way.
In closing, I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside all of the remarkable individuals in our Support Operations Bureau. Each member is an essential part of our team who consistently have public safety in mind, keeping us running smoothly. Thank you to all of our Administrative Professionals here at CCSO and to all others in our community!
Mike Prendergast is the Sheriff of Citrus County.
