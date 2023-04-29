Here at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) we rely heavily protect and serve our community. Our support staff is unarguably the backbone of our operations. Under the leadership of Colonel Vitt, our Bureau of Support Operations Commander – is essential to our mission in providing excellence in public safety. This bureau is split into five specialized divisions, each being an immense asset to keeping our agency running behind the scenes.

The personnel in CCSO’s Emergency Management (EM) Division are responsible for assembling plans and processes to reduce the county’s vulnerability to natural and man-made hazards in our community. From tracking severe weather to building comprehensive programs to prepare for potential risks, these experts focus on five crucial missions: prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery. Every step of the way, our EM team will be there to monitor and lead us in the safest direction during any hazard.

