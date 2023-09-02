The Citrus County Property Appraiser’s main objective is to provide accurate and equitable assessments with unsurpassed customer service. It is my duty and responsibility as your Property Appraiser to determine that your property is assessed correctly and that all exemptions and classifications are properly administered. I do not control property values. They are determined by the rise and fall of the real estate market.

Our office recently mailed out over 154,000 TRIM (Truth in Millage) Notices to Citrus County property owners. Florida law requires the property appraiser to assess every parcel of real and tangible personal property in Citrus County as of Jan. 1, 2023. The 2023 just values are based on the 2022 market data. As I wrote about last month, the TRIM notice you received shows your 2023 just value, exemptions you are receiving, and the proposed tax amounts as set by the various taxing authorities listed on the notice.

