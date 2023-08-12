When I was a kid, growing up in Citrus County was a picture of living in a relatively rural place. I was zoned for a high school that was literally 17 miles away from my house. I went to school in Lecanto, went to church in Citrus Springs, worked in Crystal River, went shopping and out to eat in Inverness, and had a Dunnellon address – even though Dunnellon was actually in an entirely different county.

If you weren’t from around here, that whole line of thinking was really confusing. It was difficult to answer the question, “Where do you live?” I just said Citrus County. It made way more sense to be less specific.

