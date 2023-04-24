There is a lot of conversation lately about growth in Citrus County. Are we actually growing at an alarming rate and losing our rural appeal? Over the past 10 years according to US Census data there has been a steady rate of population growth including some years with decreasing numbers. They report a population of 153,843 for Citrus in 2020 which is up from 141,236 in 2010. We have had our largest percentage increases in population in the last 2 years – 2.8 percent annual percentage change in 2020 and 2.4 percent in 2021. The numbers don’t paint the picture that we’re on the verge of a thriving metropolis but they show a trend and we’re all feeling it.

Who could blame people for moving here? Citrus offers a lot – a welcoming community with larger properties, open space, quiet evenings and uncrowded streets. You get a lower cost of living compared to major cities. Plus, we’re in the sunshine state on the nature coast providing residents beautiful weather, waterways, amenities, and parks.

