There is a lot of conversation lately about growth in Citrus County. Are we actually growing at an alarming rate and losing our rural appeal? Over the past 10 years according to US Census data there has been a steady rate of population growth including some years with decreasing numbers. They report a population of 153,843 for Citrus in 2020 which is up from 141,236 in 2010. We have had our largest percentage increases in population in the last 2 years – 2.8 percent annual percentage change in 2020 and 2.4 percent in 2021. The numbers don’t paint the picture that we’re on the verge of a thriving metropolis but they show a trend and we’re all feeling it.
Who could blame people for moving here? Citrus offers a lot – a welcoming community with larger properties, open space, quiet evenings and uncrowded streets. You get a lower cost of living compared to major cities. Plus, we’re in the sunshine state on the nature coast providing residents beautiful weather, waterways, amenities, and parks.
People before the Planning and Development Commission say they moved to Citrus because it is low density and they fear we are turning into a big city. It’s not low density, but rather the County is undeveloped. To date there are 61,313 vacant parcels according to the Citrus County Property Appraiser, Cregg Dalton. If you look at zoning and future land use maps the land area is spread out over many categories of uses. The good news for those concerned about us losing our rural appeal is the future land use plan has increases in rural residential, coastal lakes, and low density residential. Another thing that protects Citrus from overdevelopment is we have 36 percent of County land designated Conservation and it will never be touched.
Our population is largely made up of homeowners. Citrus has an 84 percent homeownership rate compared to 67.4 percent statewide. The bulk of our businesses, 1,751, have less than 5 employees. Historic main streets in Inverness and Crystal River exude small town charm complete with local shops and restaurants. We’re a cluster of picturesque little towns from Homosassa to Floral City. Will we keep it that way as we develop?
To do so, start with maintaining plenty of rural and agricultural land. Our comprehensive plan which contains the general policies that map out the County’s long-term vision for growth was developed over 30 years ago. We’ve modified over time however it would benefit us to have long range planners evaluate the policies to ensure we’re on the right track for the future. Our leaders are developing a strategic plan and it should focus on connectivity and quality of life. We must establish proactive infrastructure development projects that improve access management, traffic flows, and sewer and high speed internet connections. We can create Economic Overlay Zones, which, simply put, are areas where the bulk of commerce and industry is encouraged because these places already have infrastructure, central sewer and water to handle commercial activity. They are naturally developing at intersections of Highways 486 and 491 and also, Highways 19 and 98. There is additional opportunity for economic expansion around the Suncoast Parkway Interchanges.
We cannot prevent growth. Property owners have a right to sell and use their land to the extent allowed by zoning and land use. But, we can live in a small town with a population increase. The commission will play a big role in planning and approving excellent projects that fit the character of Citrus County. Small towns are really defined by the people who live there. We have a strong foundation of wonderful people to build on.
Stacey Worthington is the chair of the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission.
