The other day a person came up to me and said. “Aren’t you supposed to be some sort of tree hugging environmentalist? Aren’t you with those groups that are filing lawsuits against the government and big business trying to make them clean up the river?”
My answer is this: No, I am independent of those groups. I don’t believe in suing our state agencies. I want to work with them instead.
Years ago, I used to live on a 400-acre farm/ranch in the mountains of Oregon and also worked as a foreman on a 65-acre piece of bottom land that was a diversified fruit, vegetable and livestock farm.
I started working on the farms at the age of 20 and learned that the better we took care of the soil, the better it took care of us. As such, every year we tried to leave the soil in better condition for the next growing season.
I learned that little things helped because it is the little things that add up to big things when we do them day-after-day. One of our fields was very rocky and sandy because it was right along the river bank and had a lot of gravel that had washed down from the mountains over the years.
I began scooping up sand and rocks with a shovel and throwing it against a wire grate and the sand would fall through and the rocks bounce into the back of my pickup truck. Just doing it by hand for a few hours here and there I got a little bit done each day. As I got my truck full of rocks, I took them out to a big pot hole in the road on the trail to the upper field and fixed that hole once and for all.
After a couple of weeks, I had the perfect little section of sandy soil to grow garlic in without any rocks. My boss was impressed and on my 24th birthday, they bought me a new ford tractor with a front end loader. Now I could get a much bigger scoop of gravel and sand at a time.
I built a bigger wire grate to filter the gravel out and then put a lift on my truck so we could use it as a dump truck. I kept dumping the rocks on the farm road all the way up to the hay fields. Now, when it was raining, we could still drive up there and shut off the irrigation pump.
Two-and-a-half years later, the lower 5-acre field was in great shape and growing lots of produce we could sell at the local farmers market and the rock road I built was better than some of the county roads. I learned to continue to maintain and constantly improve the soil and road every year.
Actions speak louder than words, it is important what we do every day. Everything we do positive every day counts. Every rock I took out of the soil helped and every rock I put on the road helped create a better environment for the next person who came along to use the road or grow food in the soil.
This is the basic principle I founded the “One Rake at a Time” project on. It is that incremental improvement day-after-day, year-after-year that changed Kings Bay in Crystal River from a dying cesspool of toxic lyngbya algae with starving manatees into a beautiful, healthy, clear fresh water, spring fed 600-acre bay with fields of eelgrass again moving in the currents, and with the healthiest herd of manatees in Florida.
It started with one person working by hand, then more people joined in and then money was raised and machinery and skilled divers were brought in and the hand raking effects were multiplied, and more eelgrass got planted. This is exactly what needs to be done here on the Rainbow River.
We have already got the hand raking started and it is ongoing. Now we just need some mechanical help cleaning out the muck so we can replant eelgrass. We can save the Rainbow River from being ruined by invasive Hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and keep it the clear beautiful river we know and love.
I believe we need to work with our government and businesses and show leadership on how we have unity of purpose and concentrate on getting things done. We need to stay away from lawsuits that nobody wins.
We also need to be on guard from those who spread falsehoods and stick to the truths.
The springs are not going to clean themselves.
Instead, we know that hard work pays off. Without labor, nothing prospers. That is something my grandfather taught me years ago, and I still believe it is true today.
Please check out our website at OneRakeataTime.org to learn more about the project to Save the Rainbow River and restore fields of eelgrass where Lyngbya algae and hydrilla now dominate. Please join our project as a friend as we grow one friend at a time.
Art Jones is the president and founder of One Rake at a Time.
