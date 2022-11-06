In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. This is a special day across our great nation that honors military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. The history behind this special day and why it is unique to Nov. 11 is because major hostilities of World War I formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918. Another interesting fact is that Veterans Day was previously named Armistice Day. Armistice Day is the day that the fighting ended on land, sea and air between the Allies and the Germans. So, on Nov. 11, we will celebrate and recognize all veterans for their service.

Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton

Cregg Dalton

Florida is ranked No. 3 in the country with more than 1.4 million veteran residents and Citrus County is home to almost 20,000 of them. Of those 20,000 veterans, roughly 4,100 were unfortunately disabled during their service in one manner or another. Of those 4,100 veterans who are disabled, a little more than 600 were totally and permanently disabled during their service in one manner or another. We have an amazing country because of these brave men and women.

