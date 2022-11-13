Visitors to the Chassahowitzka River boat ramp and campground area. The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region.
Arnold Mapes of Spring Hill loads his boat at the Chassahowitzka River Campground after returning from fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.
The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region. The District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.
During the past 30 years, the county has managed these facilities for the District. We were disappointed when the county said it no longer wanted to manage the property. The District began seeking a new partner agency before the current management agreement with the County expires Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. We began extensive negotiations with the Florida Forest Service (FFS) to take over the management of the 5,000-acre property, including the boat ramp and campground, so that residents could continue to enjoy this natural resource and its recreational amenities without any disruption in service.
The agreement with our new management partner depends on FFS operating both the campgrounds and the boat ramp. Without the boat ramp, there’s no agreement with FFS, which means there’s no one to operate the facilities. In that case, the District would be required to shut down the campgrounds and the boat ramp.
The county attorney surprised the District in 2020 when she made the claim that the county owns the boat ramp. After extensive research into the appraisals, deeds, official records, surveys, aerial photographs and title insurance from the original purchase, we found no evidence that the county owns the boat ramp. To be sure, we obtained a property information report and second title commitment in 2020. We also verified survey locations and confirmed our findings with FFS and the Florida Department of Transportation before providing this information to the county’s attorney in 2021.
After two unsuccessful meetings with the county attorney, we were forced to send a letter to the county in April of this year reiterating our desire to reach a resolution and keep the boat ramp and campground open to the public. The county attorney asked for six months to review the information and then never responded to our request. Despite repeated attempts to resolve this issue, the county attorney continues to interfere with the transfer of management responsibility without providing any documents that support her claim.
With the management agreement expiring next week, we have run out of time. We are imploring the county to drop its claim of ownership in the boat ramp so we can move forward with the agreement with FFS. If the county continues to claim ownership and we cannot move forward with a new management agreement, we may be forced to close the campground and boat ramp. This would be a huge loss for the residents of Citrus County and one that could have been easily avoided.
Our No. 1 priority has always been to ensure Citrus County residents can continue to enjoy this unique natural resource and its recreational amenities without any disruption in service both now and in the future.
Brian Armstrong, P.G., is the executive director for the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District). He is a licensed professional geologist. He was appointed as the executive director of the District in June 2016.
