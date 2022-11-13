Chassahowitzka campground

Visitors to the Chassahowitzka River boat ramp and campground area. The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region.

 Chronicle file photo

The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region. The District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.

Brian Armstrong

Brian Armstrong

During the past 30 years, the county has managed these facilities for the District. We were disappointed when the county said it no longer wanted to manage the property. The District began seeking a new partner agency before the current management agreement with the County expires Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. We began extensive negotiations with the Florida Forest Service (FFS) to take over the management of the 5,000-acre property, including the boat ramp and campground, so that residents could continue to enjoy this natural resource and its recreational amenities without any disruption in service.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Chassahowitzka campground

Arnold Mapes of Spring Hill loads his boat at the Chassahowitzka River Campground after returning from fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.