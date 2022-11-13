Here we are with the 2022 elections behind us. Wow that was quick!
It sounds so easy to say, but getting here is not as easy as it may seem. My staff spent many long hours, with months and months of planning working with hundreds of election workers preparing for each election. Every “I” must be dotted, and every “t” crossed. Challenges will come and you must be prepared.
First and foremost, my election team – my staff – worked tirelessly for the past two years in preparation for the elections to run smoothly. There were so many changes in the past two years. Election legislation, building upgrades, three installations of new systems, grants, redistricting, five precinct changes, a new early vote site, and much more.
My staff handled each new change with such grace. There’s always hiccups you must learn to work through, and they did this so well.
Each staff member manages their area of election duties: tabulation, warehouse preparation, outreach, vote-by-mail, voter registration, poll workers, candidates, petitions, technology and office management. Each of you have proven to be the best at your jobs.
We hire and train more than 350 election workers and part-time staff. Election workers run the elections at the Early Voting sites and Election Day polling precincts, while staff manages the logistics from the office. Thank you to each of you for stepping forward to help make elections in Citrus County the best!
A special thank you to the 31 building managers who allow us to use your buildings for polling precincts on Election Day. The logistics alone that go into this process is incredible.
To the voters of Citrus County who showed up to vote, thank you! You are the ones who choose our new leaders. Thank you for believing in fair and honest election.
A total of 26,479 voters choose to vote-by-mail. During Early Voting, 20,236 voters cast their ballot and on Election Day, 29,031 voters cast their ballot at their prospective polling precincts.
Lastly, to my prayer warriors and my pastors who fiercely stood in the gap praying for wisdom and rest for my staff, poll workers and myself as we ran elections with the utmost integrity. God answered every time you prayed for us.
Thank you Citrus County for allowing me to have the privilege to oversee elections.
Maureen “Mo” Baird is the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections.
