We love our little ones. We strap them into car seats, choose childcare providers carefully, and get them vaccinations to keep them healthy. Yet, between 2015 and 2021, at least 610 American toddlers and preschoolers managed to find a gun and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else, often siblings or playmates.
We love our kids. We monitor their screen usage, guide their choice of reading materials, avoid letting them eat too much junk food. But about once a day in the U.S., curious kids and teens find and discharge guns, ending in death nearly half the time.
We love our teens. We set curfews, watch who they hang out with, and limit who they can ride with. And yet, each year nearly 700 American kids and teens end their lives with a gun.
It doesn’t make sense. For a nation which loves its children, we are failing to keep them safe. An estimated 4.6 million children live in homes with at least one unlocked, unsecured gun. Last year in Florida, there were 24 incidents of preventable shootings by children. Such incidents can and do happen in Citrus County. (Data references are from everytownresearch.org.)
Even worse, guns are now the primary cause of death for American children under eighteen. Hundreds of other children are injured by guns, and thousands witness the deaths of people they love. Each death or injury creates ripples of long-term grief and trauma.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Keeping kids safe is an adult responsibility!
Talking to kids about guns is a precaution, not a guarantee of safety. Children are just too impulsive.
Gun owners can make their homes and communities safer by storing their guns securely.
Florida law requires loaded firearms to be secured from a child’s access. That means being in a locked box, container, or secured by a gun lock. But it’s far safer to store guns locked and unloaded, and ideally, separated from ammunition.
Secure storage also applies to vehicles. Keeping a loaded gun under the car seat or in a glove box is risky and dangerous. Just as we lock up other valuables, guns should be locked and secured, wherever they are.
How can safe firearm storage prevent unintentional shootings and suicide?
Suicide: For kids and teens, the decision to commit suicide is often an impulsive one. Quick access to a loaded gun makes it easier for anyone to end their life. Over 80 percent of child suicides involve a gun owned by a family member. Suicide by gun is far more effective than other methods – with an 85 percent fatality rate. Secure storage also benefits older adults and veterans who may be experiencing risk factors for suicide.
School shootings: Did you know that 78 percent of school shooters under age 17 obtained their firearms from their own homes or a friend’s home? How much safer would all of our children be if potential shooters couldn’t access a gun?
Asking: We should also ask about guns in homes our children visit. Even when we practice responsible storage, children and teens find unsecured guns in other homes.
Stolen guns: Keeping our firearms locked and unloaded would help to prevent the staggering numbers of gun thefts each year. Most are stolen from private owners, with about 25 percent taken from vehicles! Stolen guns frequently end up in underground markets, where criminals can easily obtain firearms without restriction.
Doesn’t safe storage defeat the purpose of having a gun?
It’s a myth that storage devices defeat the purpose of owning a gun by putting barriers between the gun owner and their means of defense. There are many affordable options for gun storage that provide quick access to guns, while still preventing access by children, or those at risk of harming themselves or others.
These options include inexpensive cable locks, trigger locks, lock boxes (many with biometric locks), vehicle safes, and gun cabinets.
“Smart” firearms use technology for authorized use only, such as a fingerprint, thumb scan or passcode. If stolen or accessed by children, smart guns are harmless. Using smart guns could be a game-changer for keeping guns out of the hands of kids and criminals. Yet now, only three states require them.
It’s our right as Americans to have firearms, but with rights come responsibilities. We can’t prevent every death or injury, but safe storage saves lives.
Simple behaviors – keeping guns locked and unloaded – could make the difference between life and death, safety or injury, for our own children or someone else’s.
Would your local organization or church like to promote the message of safe storage in our community? For more information, please contact League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC) at lwvcc2013@gmail.com. or Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense – Citrus at citrusmoms7@gmail.com.
We love our children. Let’s work together to keep them safe.
Rosemary Nilles is a retired educator and administrator. She is a board member of League of Women Voters of Citrus and LWV Florida’s Gun Safety Action Team. She is also a volunteer leader with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense – Citrus.
