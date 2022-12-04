Safe storage saves lives

Florida law requires loaded firearms to be secured from a child’s access. That means being in a locked box, container, or secured by a gun lock. But it’s far safer to store guns locked and unloaded, and ideally, separated from ammunition. Secure storage also applies to vehicles.

We love our little ones. We strap them into car seats, choose childcare providers carefully, and get them vaccinations to keep them healthy. Yet, between 2015 and 2021, at least 610 American toddlers and preschoolers managed to find a gun and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else, often siblings or playmates.

Rosemary Nilles

We love our kids. We monitor their screen usage, guide their choice of reading materials, avoid letting them eat too much junk food. But about once a day in the U.S., curious kids and teens find and discharge guns, ending in death nearly half the time.

