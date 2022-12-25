When my brother, Stephen W. Desper and I were young our family belonged to a large Lutheran church. My Dad went to the Minister that year and asked if there was a needy family that belonged to the church … the minister reached out to parents who had been dealt a bad hand that year.

Steve and I received one Christmas present each that year – our Christmas went to buy the “adopted” family (including the Mom, Dad and children much needed winter clothes, shoes, school supplies, and bikes for the children. These were delivered anonymously, along with lots of toys by a hired Santa Claus that my Father arranged.

