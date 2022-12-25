When my brother, Stephen W. Desper and I were young our family belonged to a large Lutheran church. My Dad went to the Minister that year and asked if there was a needy family that belonged to the church … the minister reached out to parents who had been dealt a bad hand that year.
Steve and I received one Christmas present each that year – our Christmas went to buy the “adopted” family (including the Mom, Dad and children much needed winter clothes, shoes, school supplies, and bikes for the children. These were delivered anonymously, along with lots of toys by a hired Santa Claus that my Father arranged.
The “adopted” family parents were very aware of our gesture, but the children only knew the fable. In the afternoon, our family appeared at their house with turkey and all the trimmings that Mom had prepared. Other food supplies were taken over for later use.
My brother and I were instructed to “play along.” The lesson here was that giving in secret preserved the parents dignity in their children’s eyes and was the spirit of Christian living. Giving and paying it forward was forever engraved in Stephen’s and my life.
Stephen and I were lucky enough to grow up in a loving home where most every night we were able to sit down as a family for dinner. Food always on our table only to learn in later years that my parents were struggling to hold onto our home. We continued through our lives to remember the faces of that “adopted” family. Stephen went to California to pursue his dream. He is an American audio engineer who is best known for recording the Beach Boys in their prime of the early 1970s and continued for 11 years. Stephen also recorded many different artists and holds patents for his inventions, most well-known is the Spatializer – you’ll just have to “Google” that!!! But know, I am most proud of him.
Me – I went on “thinking outside the box” and was part owner of a funeral home and two crematories – I know, who knew? (Ironically the funeral home was across the street from the Gadsden County Times in Quincy, Florida, which was owned at that time by the same parent company that owned the Citrus County Chronicle.) It was in Quincy that so many changes would affect my life before moving to Crystal River.
One day we received a call from Tallahassee corner that a teenager had hung himself, no one had identified him in the time period allowed. Our funeral home was next on the list for “pauper” deaths.
Well, this ate at my soul – first that the young man felt he had nothing to live for and second, no one made claim of him or even knew he was dead. Too much for me, so I called the minister of the church we attended and told him my plight … he was someone’s son, someone’s friend and he should not be “just buried” so the minister was kind enough to agree to put on his full robe and hold a full burial service for the young man. The only people who were in attendance was the funeral director and his assistant. I remained to take care of the funeral home.
The shades of him not being alone was all I could attain.
Then I was in a terrible auto accident. Off a side street came a speeding teenager at 85 mph crashing into the car. He ran over, “Is any one hurt?” and then looked at me and said, “Oh my God, look at her face” I can still hear his voice and that was almost 50 years ago. I was in a plaster cast to my hip for three months, many operations to follow. But while I was going through all that, the women of the various churches in Quincy banned together – “paying it forward” by bringing me a meal each day. I will definitely tell you that chicken can appear in many various forms!
Years have passed, I was a victim in another car accident where a traumatic brain injury and lots of broken bones, with lots of surgery and rehab for years, just consuming my life. It was kind of like the bionic woman with no power!
A few years ago, I was walking the dog – well, she saw a squirrel and went flying, Yep and so did I. My neck was severally broken and now they had to figure how to reattach it. In addition, I suffered a spinal cord injury, rushed to Tampa General for the neurosurgeons to do their magic!
They told me 15 minutes later for my arrival that I would have been a paraplegic, so I am very fortunate. Now wheelchair bound and so much rehab! My joints are all plated and screwed and yes, the weather affects me to no end. But life goes on.
And there has been kindness my way, for which I am most grateful. I have a wonderful caregiver (who, in his own right, a truly kind, talented and interesting man) who took care of artist Don Mayo when he was at Moffitt Cancer Center for so long and has been taking care of me ever since Don’s passing 10 years ago this month, which is so very hard to believe.
Don Mayo was another person of “paying it forward.” When he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, we went to Moffitt Cancer Center and he gave his permission to be part of a new study of creating a “neobladder.” This was a whole new ball game to the medical world and he was happy to be a part of it.
Neobladders are more common in saving lives and, hopefully, Don played a part in that. Hopefully, he made a change for the good … I think so!
That brings me to, again, paying it forward.
Dr. K.C. Nayfield kindly sent me a message on Facebook that someone had a Jazzy electric wheelchair and sent the phone number. I called – it was Dr. Bob, from Dr. Bob’s Compassionate Clinic and yes, he did have an wheelchair he no longer needed and it could be picked up at his office.
How much? Nothing!! How gracious of him and when I am done with it, I hope to pay it forward to another person. Just the gesture of Dr. Nayfield sending the message was the start.
That is all it really takes, a phone call, a care, a hug … knowing that one is not alone, both in thought and in deed is so very important. One does not truly know the heartache some people are carrying.
To each of you, my sincere wishes for the celebrating of how fortunate we are, no war on our soil, no blistering cold as our temperature will again turn 80.
As we approach 2023, our country and “We The People” have so much to be thankful for, but we must come together: Democrats, Republicans and Independents, all people to preserve our Democracy. If you have a roof over your head and food in your refrigerator, you are OK.
But pay something, anything forward, as all we have is each other.
Sue Mayo is a longtime resident of Citrus County.
