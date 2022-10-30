The Dragons are coming!
The Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival is so much bigger than one individual or even one organization. This festival embodies hundreds of people from all walks of life, all geographic locations, and all abilities.
We are truly blessed with an incredible community that continues to rally behind public education. This event brings together our local community and invites many from across the country. It is an opportunity to showcase this amazing, beautiful place we call home!
We have:
Dozens of people working behind the scenes planning and organizing our event.
A lot of donors and sponsors tendering financial support to make the event possible
Hundreds of volunteers working parking, setup, boat loading, marshaling and cleanup assistance.
Thousands of paddlers participating and enjoying the fun, camaraderie, and competition this event offers.
This is truly a community event involving hotels, restaurants, stores, parks, schools and other local businesses.
This would not be possible without the support of Sodium Fishing Gear, Inverness Elks Lodge No. 2522, Duke Energy, The Law Office of Melisa L. Militello, P.A., Suncoast Credit Union, Publix, Citrus County Fire and Rescue, Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, The Nemmer’s Family, Nature’s Resort, Worthington A/C & Heating LLC., The Healing Place, Crump’s Landing, Americule Inc., Citrus County Airboat Association, Green Shed Conversions, the Citrus County Chronicle, the CCEF Board of Directors, Bobbie McCue of Pan Am, our schools and, of course, our paddling participants.
People make the Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival the “Beast of the Southeast,” and we could not be more grateful for our people! Come join us on Saturday, Nov. 5, and paddles up!
Shaunda Burdette is the executive director of the Citrus County Education Foundation.
