Time is running out to choose your 2023 coverage

While selecting a Medicare plan that suits your individual needs can feel overwhelming, it’s an important task since the plan you select by the Dec. 7 Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan deadline is the plan you’ll likely have for all of the coming year. Whether you are new to Medicare or re-evaluating your plan options, Humana’s Steven Ruiz urges anyone who is eligible to enroll to conduct a personal assessment to identify the type of plan that’s best suited for your unique health needs.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

As 2023 quickly approaches, many Citrus County residents may start to consider their New Year’s resolutions. If exercising more, eating healthier, losing weight, and living more economically are on your list, you’re not alone. In fact, a survey found those were among the top five resolutions for 2022.

For those 65 or older or individuals eligible for Medicare due to disability, it may be easier than you think to choose a health care plan that aligns with these goals, as many Medicare Advantage plans provide coverage and benefits to help you live a healthy, active life.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.