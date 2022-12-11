The Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County has had a wonderful 2022 that included great fundraisers, awesome community event participation, family nights, Club programs, and impact. We went on great field trips, we brought phenomenal guests into our Clubs who presented wonderful information and skills, and we changed the trajectory of our young people’s lives in a positive manner.
Thank you for your generous support of children who depend on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. Each time you give, you’re achieving a life-changing impact for a child! We received support from Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, various civic organizations, Black Diamond Foundation; and corporate supporters like Duke Energy, Suncoast Credit Union, and a plethora of corporate and event sponsors who help enable us to create the impact on a day to day basis.
Today’s young people are tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and problem solvers. But too many kids don’t have a safe place to go after school, aren’t sure where their next meal will come from and often don’t have the support they need to prepare for college or a career.
Just think of the difference your generous gift today can make.
$10 can give a kid an hour with a mentor.
$35 can feed 10 kids a nutritious snack they can count on.
$50 can provide books, supplies and learning activities to help seven children improve their reading skills and stay on track in school.
Now through Dec. 31, your donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County will give children in this community the meals, mentors and meaningful life experiences they need most right now so they can become the leaders we’re counting on to create a better future. After all, they’re the only next generation we’ve got.
Together, let’s give kids the support they need today to make their great future possible tomorrow. Thank you for giving generously! Will you join us and invest in a child this giving season and help keep the Club affordable so no child who seeks our help is ever turned away. You are the someone a child is counting on in 2023. Please go to www.bgccitrus.org and make a one time or monthly donation, become a 2023 Corporate Sponsor, or by mail at 2021 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Fl. 34448.
Travis Anderson is the chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County.
