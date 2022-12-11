The Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County has had a wonderful 2022 that included great fundraisers, awesome community event participation, family nights, Club programs, and impact. We went on great field trips, we brought phenomenal guests into our Clubs who presented wonderful information and skills, and we changed the trajectory of our young people’s lives in a positive manner.

Travis Anderson

Thank you for your generous support of children who depend on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. Each time you give, you’re achieving a life-changing impact for a child! We received support from Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, various civic organizations, Black Diamond Foundation; and corporate supporters like Duke Energy, Suncoast Credit Union, and a plethora of corporate and event sponsors who help enable us to create the impact on a day to day basis.

