The act of giving is an instinctive characteristic within all of us. Whether it is the random donation to a school fundraiser or volunteering with a community organization, each of us has that inner voice within the core of our being urging us to help others – some voices are silent whispers, and some are loud screams. Either way, they encourage us to be as generous as we can.

Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton

Cregg Dalton

Next to the Fourth of July, the Christmas holiday is my favorite time of year. It is a time for gratefulness, reflection, hope – and most importantly – for giving. We take the time to show gratitude for our faith and for our families. We reflect on the days passed behind us, praying the days ahead will be equally as fulfilling. We hope for the future, setting goals for the new year. We should also spend time giving.

