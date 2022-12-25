One Rake at a Time

Fifteen volunteers and five City of Dunnellon employees working with One Rake at a Time removed thousands of pounds of unwanted vegetation from City beach at Chaplin A. Dinkins Memorial Park. Art Jones writes he iswitnessing a miracle of togetherness again here on the Rainbow River as he has started a new restoration project here and once again have discovered new friends that are becoming like family, helping to get the job done.

 Dwight Porter / Special to the Chronicle

What a great year 2022 has been. Many diverse people came together to create a friends and family type network that has powered my next dream of restoring the Rainbow River.

Art Jones

Jones

When I was 29 years old, I spent six months in Central America, and it was there that I realized the true power of friends and family. I did some research looking at road maps and saw that it looked like it was possible to actually drive all the way to the Panama Canal before the roads ended.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.