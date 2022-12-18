The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.

Policies enacted in the wake of the tragedy emphasize the critical importance of awareness. School districts are now required to annually provide a minimum of five hours of instruction to students in grades 6-12 related to youth mental health awareness. And this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued what began in 2018 by signing legislation that requires at least 80 percent of school personnel receive youth mental health awareness training. Florida selected Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) as the program to implement and school personnel across the state are being trained.

