Have you seen hope lately? What does it look like, how does it feel?
I experienced hope Sept. 22.
Where did I see hope?
Right here in Citrus County, at the Inverness Elks No. 2552 lodge to be exact.
Let me explain.
On that day, 24 people gathered from all different walks of life to learn about and talk about mental health. Hope became the theme of the day, although it was not the title of the course.
Two instructors taught the nationally recognized Mental Health first aid class. This evidence-based course teaches the ALGEE action plan, which is how to: assess a mental health situation, to listen non-judgmentally, give reassurance and information and to encourage professional and self-help assistance.
The 22 attendees were showing hope. Hope for their organizations and agencies, hope for family and friends and hope for their community. The two instructors demonstrated humanity, humor, knowledge and empathy.
Dealing with mental health disorders, whether you are the one living with the condition, or the family, friend or the coworker, can be draining. It can be a discouraging mine field, with retakes, trial and error, and pain partly because we tend to fear what we do not understand. A person can understand what sadness is and not be able to comprehend the intensity of depression, the inability to get out of bed.
The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus is dedicated to educating our community and creating public awareness, to support and advocate for those living with a mental health condition and their loved ones.
NAMI Citrus thanks the Elks Inverness Lodge No. 2552 for its continuing support to provide us a safe place with a beautiful view. Thank you to United Way of Citrus County for the grant that made it possible for NAMI to train two board members to be instructors. The three-day training the instructors completed is expensive, comprehensive and relatable.
Thank you to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay for its grant that covered the cost of the instruction manuals, all the tasty food and other miscellaneous expenses.
Thank you to Rachel Montgomery and Anthony Kopka for taking three days of training and turning that into an interactive, positive 8-hour experience for the attendees.
For more information on NAMI, to join or to volunteer, visit www.namicitrus.org.
Find Help. Find Hope.
Cindi Fein is the executive director of NAMI Citrus.
(1) comment
Upwards of 22 Veterans per day kill themselves via suicide due in part to a bloated and non caring Dept of Veterans Affairs...So sad that our Veterans are essentially expendable. That being said our local Lecanto VA Clinic is wonderful. Caring folks, but they are the exception rather than the rule.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.