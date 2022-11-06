Prendergast presser for HB 95

Sheriff Mike Prendergast fully supports Attorney General Moody’s bipartisan effort, backed by 16 other attorney general’s nationwide, urging President Joe Biden to classify illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 16 other attorneys general are leading a multistate, bipartisan effort urging President Joe Biden to classify illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction – and I stand united with them on this forefront.

Illicitly manufactured and distributed fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing our nation. As mentioned in Attorney General Moody’s news release, this drug is claiming a record number of lives across the country and continues to flow freely through our borders. The potency of this drug alone, not to mention in the hands of one malicious and ill-intended person, is reason enough to justify the fear of this drug and its potential to be weaponized. The anthrax scares of the early 2000s look like cold and flu season compared to the enormous existential threat fentanyl poses.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast

