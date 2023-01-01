On the verge of each New Year, I seem to always have these words of Jesus on my mind, “Behold, I will make all things new.” I know Jesus was not talking about New Year’s Day, resolutions, or eating corned beef and cabbage for good luck, but I still think of those words every year.
New Year’s Day is my favorite holiday on the calendar. For me, it’s a day of reflection on the previous year and a time to look toward the future with a hopeful mindset. No better day for me to do that because, unlike the immediately preceding string of holidays, I will not have a house full of family and friends, there will be no pressure of gift-giving, and I will be back to eating in a less gluttonous fashion. The only thing I can potentially see casting a shadow on my favorite holiday is a loss by the Buckeyes to Georgia the night before, and I’ve been talking to Jesus about that too.
On New Year’s Day, I will begin month number eight as CEO of United Way of Citrus County. One month after beginning, I wrote my first column declaring “It’s a New Day at the United Way.” As I reflect on what that new day brought, I must say it has been a good day. My teammates have responded so well to change and are working so hard to serve others.
Since July 1, 2022, we have helped our neighbors who are struggling to get by with $74,000 in relief so that they keep a roof over their heads, keep the lights on, and feed their families. The encouraging words from members of the community that have been paying attention to what United Way is doing and the contributors that give joyfully to the cause have breathed life into my soul in moments when I’ve needed it most. Reflecting on the last seven months puts a big smile on my face.
Considering that brief reflection, it now seems fitting to declare that it is a New Year at United Way. I do look forward to it with the hopeful mindset I bring to every New Year’s Day. We will continue to serve the most vulnerable in our community by not only helping them keep the utilities on, but by providing education to break the destructive cycles that keep people from thriving. We will grow our ReadingPals program in pre-kindergarten classes all over the county.
I have a schedule that is already full of visits to local nonprofits so we can draw closer together and serve citizens in the best ways possible. And we will engage the members of the community in new ways. One such way is coming very soon on Jan. 8 when we will host our first in a series of singer/songwriter concerts at The Plantation on Crystal River. I’ve been to a couple of these concerts, and I simply cannot overstate how amazing the experience is for the music lover.
Even if you are not a music lover, you may very well be one when it’s over. Any way you look at it, it will be an opportunity to have an enjoyable Sunday afternoon with great company, while having some great hors d’oeuvres and supporting a worthy cause. For more information, visit www.citrusunitedway.org.
