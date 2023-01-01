On the verge of each New Year, I seem to always have these words of Jesus on my mind, “Behold, I will make all things new.” I know Jesus was not talking about New Year’s Day, resolutions, or eating corned beef and cabbage for good luck, but I still think of those words every year.

George Schmalstig

New Year’s Day is my favorite holiday on the calendar. For me, it’s a day of reflection on the previous year and a time to look toward the future with a hopeful mindset. No better day for me to do that because, unlike the immediately preceding string of holidays, I will not have a house full of family and friends, there will be no pressure of gift-giving, and I will be back to eating in a less gluttonous fashion. The only thing I can potentially see casting a shadow on my favorite holiday is a loss by the Buckeyes to Georgia the night before, and I’ve been talking to Jesus about that too.

