Just over a year ago, after months of posturing, the Russian military barreled into Ukraine. Many military analysts and foreign correspondents projected a quick and ugly military defeat of the smaller country with its antiquated military and its television star president.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy knew better.
In fact, just hours after Russia launched its invasion, Zelenksy made a bold and somewhat prophetic statement: “When you attack us, you will see our faces. Not our backs, but our faces.”
The Ukrainians have not let their president down.
An agile and determined military led by a surprising yet charismatic political leader has managed to expose outdated Russian military tactics and the frail status of the country’s battle morale.
It hasn’t been easy and Ukraine has suffered incredible losses. But what Zelenksy has shown the world is a new era of modern warfare – one that mixes drone technology with social media and quick, adaptable operational strategy with bold, unapologetic demands of allied assistance.
To be clear, there may not be a coalition of forces on the ground, but in a sense, this is already a world war.
When the United States offered Zelensky an evacuation route out of Kyiv, the at-the-time untested president said, “I need ammunition, not a ride,” – a statement, no doubt, that will headline in history books Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression.
To their credit, the U.S. and Britain responded with anti-tank weapons and Turkey added attack drones to the Ukrainian arsenal. French and Polish rocket systems and long-range artillery allowed Ukraine to wear down the Russians and coordinated NATO intelligence has aided the agile Ukrainian forces in their battles against a much more rigid and old school Russian military.
And yet all of this has still not been enough to make Putin back down.
While Ukrainian allies have been staunch in their support, it hasn’t always come easily. Many leaders, including President Joe Biden, have faced an uphill battle to keep the money and the weapons flowing into Kyiv. And even after approval comes through domestic channels, requests for necessary artillery and technology are often met with promises of future fulfillment. The problem is that what is requested is needed now. And the delivery window of a few months down the road is costing Ukraine.
We saw this most recently in the runaround over sending tanks. More than a dozen countries have committed to or are at least considering sending tanks to Ukraine. But there’s more to it than just transporting tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military needs training in logistics and system maintenance. The tanks also require ammunition to be effective – another costly consideration.
But the logistical issues of getting Ukraine what it needs to effectively fight the Russians is only part of the story. The geopolitical field upon which this is shaking out is also complicated and full of obstacles. Take, for instance, that Spain would only agree to supply tanks to Ukraine once Germany committed to do so or the tense negotiations over allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO. There’s also the category of weapons and technology that Ukrainian allies have consistently refused to supply, weapons that would allow Ukraine to go on the offensive into Russian territory as opposed to defending their own land against Russian encroachment. Weapons like F-16 fighter jets and long-range tactical missiles have all been denied as Putin has made clear that offensive movements into Russian territory would be met with the “use of all weapon systems available.”
That’s not even a veiled threat at the nuclear option.
Ukrainian allies have no choice but to proceed with caution.
President Biden recently made a surprise visit to Kyiv, and while meeting with Zelensky, both leaders declared their hopes for a conclusion to this war by the end of the year. But with a massive mobilization of 300,000 Russian troops and Putin’s consistent doubling down even in the midst of serious setbacks, not everyone is feeling so optimistic. The chance of this becoming a long and drawn out war of attrition with heavy casualties looms over Europe.
Ukrainian allies are in for some tough decisions this year about how far they are willing to go to ensure a Ukrainian victory and more importantly for some, a Russian defeat. Ukraine will need more weapons and ammunition as this conflict drags on and Western allies must respond with less ambivalence than we’ve seen in the past.
There is also the reality that this war doesn’t end in a total victory for anyone. It’s more likely that a compromise is the quickest way to keep casualties down and to ensure that Ukraine has any infrastructure left upon which to start rebuilding.
It isn’t the situation the West wants but it may be the solution it is forced to accept.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
Meanwhile in this country the United States upwards of 22 Veterans per day kill themselves via suicide and Armed Services personnel in many states are depending on food stamps to make ends meet... priorities... ??
