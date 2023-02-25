Just over a year ago, after months of posturing, the Russian military barreled into Ukraine. Many military analysts and foreign correspondents projected a quick and ugly military defeat of the smaller country with its antiquated military and its television star president.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy knew better.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(1) comment

AllLivesMatter
AllLivesMatter

Meanwhile in this country the United States upwards of 22 Veterans per day kill themselves via suicide and Armed Services personnel in many states are depending on food stamps to make ends meet... priorities... ??

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.