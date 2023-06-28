It’s nothing short of a national tragedy that the COVID pandemic exacerbated the failings of public schools and set back student achievement by years, judging by the most recent national testing scores. Against this backdrop, schools are eager to learn from others about ways that can jumpstart student achievement, especially in math and science.
No public school has all the answers, and each community has needs and deficits. But one public school is worth examining for the directional lessons it might provide to other schools and communities hunting for solutions.
The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, which opened its doors in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, is the nation’s only high school focused on integrating cyber technology and engineering into all academic disciplines.
A public, commuter and residential magnet high school serving students throughout Alabama, tuition is free for the diverse student body comprising 30 percent African-American and 37 percent female students. Science and math are baked into the school’s mission in part because the school is based in Huntsville, home to the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and several major defense contractors.
The school unapologetically is both college preparatory and vocational – aimed at readying students for careers upon graduation in high-growth industries, a significant distinction from other school systems. As the school promises parents, “Upon graduating from ASCTE, your student will have career opportunities in a wide range of industries, including banking; critical infrastructure; energy; federal, state and local government; healthcare; publicly traded firms; small business.”
It is focused on training students in high-demand and well-paying technical careers partly because of the urgent need for more citizens to enter the national security workforce, where citizenship is required to receive a security clearance, and because the United States is falling behind technologically in several areas.
During its first year, the school had 70 students set up in classroom space at a local university. By the following year, enrollment had doubled. When the school year starts in September, officials expect a headcount of 340 students at its own campus, with more in successive years as word spreads about the school’s focus and unique approach to education.
No formal entrance exam is required, and students cannot fail classes. Instead, they must master concepts to advance. If they don’t, they must repeat the course until they achieve proficiency. Proficiency is essential at ASCTE because higher-level math and science classes, with their keen focus on cyber and engineering, build on concepts from earlier classes. The school doesn’t use a traditional grading system as part of that approach.
Students receive four years of math, science, language arts and social studies, but with four years of cyber and engineering curriculum woven throughout. So, for example, in the first year of social studies, students are taught the history of engineering and technology. The second year is the history of cryptography taught through the lens of world events, such as World Wars I and II. By the third year, students are taught civics and economics, touching on cyber-related economics concepts like cryptocurrency and blockchain.
One of its biggest differentiators is the emphasis on real-world learning through internships with defense companies.
Tailoring the education for high-tech industries and ensuring proficiency in concepts all along the way ensures that students are math and science literate and well-rounded. Thus far, the results are impressive. Some students receive job offers upon graduation, and others have been accepted at top-notch universities.
The nation faces a major generational talent gap in STEM, a national security vulnerability. Lawmakers and educators around the country should look to ASCTE’s growing success as a model for other regions – and a way to help the nation maintain its military edge while driving student achievement.
Marcus Lingenfelter is chair of the K-12 education task force at the Association of Defense Communities and is the chief policy officer at Cognia, a nonprofit that helps school systems. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
