Douglas Griffith

Douglas Griffith

As an active-duty officer in one of the largest police departments in the country, I can attest to the deteriorating state of our criminal justice system. The fiction promulgated to the American public that criminals are the victims of society has taken us down a road filled with land mines from which it will be difficult to recover.

The crime rate has increased in almost every major city in the United States, with violent crime leading the statistics. From a law enforcement perspective, it is clear that a large percentage of violent crime is driven by the unwillingness of district attorneys and judges to hold people accountable.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.