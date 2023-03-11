Things have moved quickly during my first 90 days as County Administrator for the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). We have pulled together a first-class leadership team from far and wide, including many talented individuals who were promoted from within the organization.
Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach presented the BOCC’s legislative priorities to the Citrus County delegation in January, requesting more than $22 million in special member funding to advance important capital projects.
We have also secured over $4 million in grant funding in the first quarter of 2023. In January, the BOCC held a strategic planning retreat and goal-setting session, where the commissioners determined their plan of action for the next 11 months – naming 2023 as “the year of make it happen.”
The underlying theme of my first few months here in Citrus has been growth: it is here, it is happening, and Citrus needs to control its destiny. From the economic development perspective, Citrus County has never been in a better position to modernize and integrate into the more developed regional economies of Central Florida.
Major infrastructure updates and expansions are a priority to the commissioners and citizens alike. Many workshops and discussions lie ahead, but there are projects in-progress that will help positively position us for what is coming down the road. By properly planning today, Citrus will be better prepared for tomorrow.
The Holder Industrial Park property on Lecanto Highway (County Road 491) has had extensive site readiness work completed through a partnership with Duke Energy. It, like other privately held industrial and commercial sites within Citrus County, will be marketed to recruit additional businesses and increase and diversify the tax base. In addition, we look forward to an announcement soon concerning the long-awaited 491 expansion.
Beginning this project will be the first step in achieving a major milestone. Broadband expansion is being pursued by partnering with Charter (Spectrum Communications). This expansion will serve approximately 5,700 unserved or underserved business and residential customers in Citrus County on a 36- to 48-month build-out timeline. Resiliency funding is being pursued in partnership with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and others to address flooding and stormwater, electrical grid hardening, and fire suppression.
State appropriation funds are being utilized to complete the highly anticipated runway expansion at the Crystal River Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently reviewing the necessary environmental assessment, and a 12-month wildlife survey is underway. The federal government has purchased 17 acres on the Barge Canal for a future Coast Guard Station; a project extending Citrus County’s water and wastewater lines to serve that site and the area leading to it is under discussion. This project will provide both development opportunities and environmental benefits.
At the Inverness Airport, development of 80 acres of county-owned industrial land is underway as part of Phase I of the business-industrial park project, which was backed by a previous legislative appropriation. An upgrade of the short remaining unimproved section of Watson Road is planned to allow for enhanced commercial traffic ingress and egress into the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park. By upgrading the road section, SECO Energy will be incentivized into looping their three-phase electric line, leading to increased resiliency of the electrical system for residents and businesses. Wastewater infrastructure is in place at the airport, and additional water capacity for fire suppression can be achieved by an interconnection between the City of Inverness and Floral City Water Association Systems.
This goal, facilitated by Citrus County’s Office of Economic Development and Department of Water Resources, will benefit the two systems and the county by increasing resiliency and lowering the insurance rates of businesses and residents in the area. Things may be moving fast, but I encourage you to take a moment to reach out to me. I look forward to working with each of you as we move Citrus County forward together.
If you happen to get your hands on one of my new business cards, you will see the phrase, “leadership that listens.” Please feel free to contact me any time, either by phone at 352-527-5210 or via email at Steve.Howard@citrus bocc.com. My door is open, and I remain optimistic that Citrus County’s best days lie ahead.
Steve Howard is the Citrus County Administrator.
