NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) Citrus has adopted HOPE the llama as its mascot and ambassador for Citrus County. I hope that you have heard about the NAMI llama and the Lighten the Load campaign for NAMI Citrus. Let me explain how a llama and mental health interact.
During a mental health episode, whether it is a panic attack or something greater, it is imperative to keep the individual calm. Finding a common interest can help and so might a cuddly seven-inch stuffed llama. Adults and children can benefit from the distraction of holding something to focus on other than their “crisis.” Additionally, family members can find comfort and education in the llama, also. NAMI Citrus believes that our llama HOPE can help people remember to stay positive and move forward.
Why a llama? The NAMI llama is the brainchild of Matt Gauen at NAMI SW Illinois. Just as real llamas faithfully carry burdens for their companions, the llama represents NAMI’s compassion and willingness to share the burden and to help lighten the load and minimize the pain brought on by mental illness.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
How does NAMI help lighten the load? We promote community discussions on mental wellbeing and offer evidence-based classes both for the person living with the condition and for family and friends. We hold group wisdom support groups so people can understand that they are not alone in their journey. Across the country, each class teaches the same knowledge. This ensures that even if family members live in another state, all family members can be on the same page with how they can support their loved ones and take care of themselves also. We make ourselves available to talk to businesses, church groups, and other organizations on the signs and symptoms of mental illness.
Hope is more than a llama; it is a resource. When someone receives the llama HOPE, they find pertinent mental health information such as the crisis line 988 number, NAMI Citrus website address, the local resource phone number where a person can find support groups and classes, and an email address directly to HOPE, the llama. The cuddly item not only calms, it also provides information that can lead to knowledge, information and hopefully, hope.
The NAMI llama is the tangible result of NAMI Citrus’ Lighten the Load campaign. This campaign is a true ‘community helps community’ endeavor designed for an individual to have an impact on our community. When an individual makes a recommended donation of $20, that individual will receive their own llama. Additionally, a llama will be given to an organization in our community that deals with mental health daily. That includes hospitals, emergency rooms, Lifestream offices, and doctor and therapy offices. During the month of May 2023 NAMI Citrus delivered 65 llamas to community businesses and organizations for them to distribute.
To participate in the Lighten the Load campaign you may send an email to hope@nami citrus.org or make your donation through the blue DONATE NOW button on our website www.namicitrus.org. We will arrange for you to receive your llama and we will make a donation to the community from your donation.
Community working together to help each other, a Citrus County tradition.
Cindi Fein is executive director of NAMI Citrus, a 501(c)(3). Donations to NAMI Citrus stay 100 percent within Citrus County. Visit the website at nami citrus.org and follow us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.