Cindi fein

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/mpc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CR-CCD/12/A/Images/2023_06_12_CR-CCD_A_006/2e5c71ac-0869-11ee-b2b1-00163ec2aa77/2e5c71ac-0869-11ee-b2b1-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}Cindi Fein{/caption}

{/image}

NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) Citrus has adopted HOPE the llama as its mascot and ambassador for Citrus County. I hope that you have heard about the NAMI llama and the Lighten the Load campaign for NAMI Citrus. Let me explain how a llama and mental health interact.

During a mental health episode, whether it is a panic attack or something greater, it is imperative to keep the individual calm. Finding a common interest can help and so might a cuddly seven-inch stuffed llama. Adults and children can benefit from the distraction of holding something to focus on other than their “crisis.” Additionally, family members can find comfort and education in the llama, also. NAMI Citrus believes that our llama HOPE can help people remember to stay positive and move forward.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.