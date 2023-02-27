They say things happen for a reason. Let’s take dying for example. In some cases it comes suddenly and unexpectedly. Someone too young, or someone else, the picture of health at 85. Then the gauntlet falls, a heart attack, and they’re gone. In my mother-in-law’s case, she was still alive a year ago at 95. A Holocaust survivor who seemed destined to become a centenarian. Then, within a few months, she had fallen numerous times, finally succumbing to the cumulative effect of her injuries on June 23, 2022.
She was a young mother when she gave birth to my husband, Peter. And over the years, he did all the right things to maintain his health. When he hooked up with me 15 years ago, we knew almost instantly we were compatible on a number of fronts, most importantly for me, eating a balanced diet and remaining active.
We walked our neighborhood streets, soaking up the beauty of our surroundings. We golfed nine holes at the Plantation two to three times a week. We ate high protein, low fat meals, with plenty of omega 3 fatty acids to keep our hearts pumping and our cholesterol low. My husband enjoyed gourmet cooking and concocted a couple of salmon dishes that literally melted in my mouth. I would add a sweet potato and a romaine salad for good measure. Both of us had a weakness for chocolate which led to an occasional sweet tooth splurge. But that was the exception, not the rule. And anniversaries, birthdays and special holidays had us blowing out candles regularly on many a luscious bakery cake.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
So four years ago, when Peter had just retired, I assumed we would have more time to travel, to expand our horizons, perhaps do another cruise, like we had done for our honeymoon. Instead, a routine doctor visit for my husband led to an appointment with Shands Neurology Department. There, three doctors independently evaluated Peter, each coming up with the same diagnosis, Lewy Body Dementia.
Suddenly, the pieces fell into place. His unsteady gait, his taste buds no longer encouraging his enjoyment of meals he used to relish. I noticed his peripheral vision was affecting his driving abilities. His reflexes too had become compromised as we would be approaching a red light and he would not be slowing down. When it came time for our annual trip to Motor Vehicles to renew his license, I spilled the beans and they told him he could no longer drive. There went his independence. He was upset with me at first, but eventually came around.
For two years he plateaued on medications which made him sleep most days, eventually causing him to become increasingly disoriented. Then his appetite took a nosedive, resulting in weakness and weight loss. After in house physical therapy failed to convert him to using his walker, my fears worsened that he would lose his balance and end up on the floor of our kitchen, where he liked to roam in the middle of the night. I was his sole caregiver and it fell upon me to make that unfathomable choice.
Thus, by year’s end I had sought out the counsel of Debbie Selsavage, CDP, who connected me with Janice Martin, senior advisor for Senior Liaison of Central Florida. Their collective guidance led me to have Peter placed him in memory care at Brookdale Canopy Oaks in Ocala. Then six weeks later, his vital signs had diminished, resulting in his transfer to a hospice facility, the E.W. & Lucille Cates House. That was on a Thursday. Round the clock care gave me some relief as I observed his nurse, Marie, dutifully apply a moisture solution to Peter’s lips.
I was there on Saturday afternoon, February 18th, recounting the high points of our loving marriage, when I happened to look down to see his chest had stopped its subtle up and down motion. His breathing had ceased as he finally let go of his struggle to survive. I sensed immediately preceding his passing that he knew I was there, and that he believed my love would accompany him to his heavenly abode.
Today, the most beautiful service I could have ever envisioned occurred. Rabbi Karen Allen officiated at the graveside service, and Peter was buried in a serene setting at Fero Memorial Gardens. The compassion displayed by the funeral home’s staff was unparalleled by any I had ever experienced.
I wish to extend special thanks to Victoria “Tori” Houlberg, Funeral Director, for her tireless efforts in locating Rabbi Allen. To call this divine intervention was almost an understatement, if that were even possible. People who had long known Peter from the theatrical and health field world came by to offer their condolences. The Rabbi’s eulogy captured Peter’s romantic nature and giving heart. And I was comforted to learn his spirit would continue to dwell with me.
I also wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to my dear friend, Patricia “PJ” Watkins, for flying in from Buffalo, New York, to be my supporter, my advocate, and to selflessly assume the role of coordinator for my husband’s funeral. Her efforts succeeded in making all the pieces come together seamlessly. Without her help, I believe I might very well have collapsed under the pressure.
My conclusion? Peter’s death had a reason, beyond his body simply giving out. He died to bring his family and friends together, to both celebrate his life, and to renew our own purpose in living. He leaves behind me, of course. But also friends who crossed paths with him over the years, and held him in the highest regard.
It was educational for his two sons to see the many people he had made such a positive, indelible impression upon. They simply had no idea, living in Long Island and Texas. His sister, Bonnie, and niece, Loo, who had flown in from Rochester, New York, were equally impressed by the gathering assembled to honor Peter’s memory.
I was probably the least surprised of anyone. I already knew what a remarkable man I had married. All he cared about was building bridges of understanding among his family spread across so many miles. That bridge was solidified today, and I foresee it keeping us together for many years to come.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne again wishes to thank everyone accompanying her on her grief journey. She invites readers to share their comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.