Gov. Ron DeSantis could not be more on point when he says that “Florida is where WOKE goes to die.”
Day in and day out, the liberal elites and Silicon Valley oligarchs are injecting a staggering leftist agenda in everything from children’s movies and storybooks to our social media feeds. And when Republicans decide to strike back, it leaves our Democrat friends crying in the corner, or automatically playing the “authoritarian,” “racist” and “misogynistic” cards.
Recently, I have been criticized by the liberal constituents of Citrus County, espousing Democrat talking points while hiding behind the shield of Letters to the Editor for “attacking” issues such as censorship, illegal immigration and even naming a highway after a Medal of Freedom recipient.
The reality is American’s conservative freedoms are under attack by a woke mob trying to advance a social-political agenda. And with super majorities in the legislature, as well as America’s Freedom Governor at the helm, we are not backing down.
I have never caved before and I will not start now.
This legislative session, I am proposing commonsense answers to mainstream issues that are at Floridians’ doorsteps.
Democrats rammed an “Inflation Reduction Act” down American’s throats with a provision to fund over 87,000 new IRS agents to monitor small businesses, I proposed SB 372 and SB 374, two bills arming Florida entrepreneurs with the tools they need to fight back targeting from the IRS due to political affiliation or ideological differences.
This session, I also stand with Gov. DeSantis to ensure another miscarriage of justice does not occur as it did with the Parkland school shooter’s trial. SB 450 will revise the standard from a unanimous jury to a supermajority to be sentenced to the death penalty. In Florida, those who commit the ultimate crime will receive the ultimate penalty.
Today’s corporate America looks quite different from those of yesteryear. Leftist Democrats are looking to the power of big corporations to do their dirty work. Fortune 500 companies, almost all with ties to Florida, have succumbed to the woke mob and are offering gender-affirming healthcare benefits for employees without regard for their employees futures.
SB 952 Employer Coverage of Gender Dysphoria Treatment, or the “Reverse Woke Act,” is a bill that mandates businesses that pay for employees to travel to other states for gender affirming surgery, also pay for the transition reversal in the future if said employee so chooses. That’s just common sense.
Corporations should be in the business of making money, not pushing fringe social-political ideologies masquerading as healthcare to advance a woke agenda.
Florida is a law and order state, and that begins with ensuring we pass legislation against illegal immigration. Therefore, I have personally drafted and proposed SB 1718 Unlawful Immigration as the most comprehensive and strongest, state-led anti-illegal immigrant piece of legislation ever put forth in the United States.
Open border policies of the Biden Administration are leaving every American susceptible to deadly fentanyl ravaging our communities and an increase in crime and human smuggling.
My piece of legislation would strengthen our laws against illegal immigration by enhancing employment verification, increasing penalties for human traffickers and requiring hospital to be forthcoming with data on how many undocumented patients received care at a state emergency room, to name a few.
This bill should serve as the model for all 50 states going forward, in order to push the federal government into finally doing its job and fixing a crisis they created.
On another front, the modern Left has made racism and “canceling” people, places and things their cry for battle. I am calling their bluff and proposed SB 1248 “The Ultimate Cancel Act” in order to immediately de-certify any political party that previously advocated for slavery in their party platform.
For years now, radical activists have been trying to “cancel” people and companies for things they have said or done in the past. This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings. But the truth of the matter is, the Democrat Party should take a long, hard and retrospective look at themselves since it was they who adopted pro-slavery positions into their platforms during the conventions of 1840, 1844, 1856, 1860, and 1864.
I say apply the same benchmark already set by Democrats, and have them face their past.
Speaking of benchmarks, another important piece of legislation I proposed this session includes term limits for school board members and county commissioners. Ensuring fresh ideas enter the arena of public policy is critical.
Therefore, SB 1110 Term Limits seeks to introduce eight-year term limits for both school board members and county commissioners in the State of Florida. Serving in the same position in government should not be a decades-long endeavor and the overwhelming majority of voters agree with me.
In politics, they say you only get criticized when you’re over the target. I must be doing something right.
The fact is I am not afraid to take on controversial issues, leftist Democrats, the liberal media or even people within my own party. I will always stand for what is right even if it means standing alone.
Rest assured though, my fight for your freedoms has just begun.
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia represents Senate District 11, which encompasses Hernando, Citrus, Sumter, and portions of Pasco County.
