The holiday season is officially upon us! Many of us will attempt to shove as much merriment and celebration in the next four weeks as possible. Parades, parties, dinners, festivals, gift shopping, travel, you name it, and we are probably doing it.
While we’re having all this fun, take a moment to consider using our local Citrus County businesses. For many of these smaller mom and pop businesses, this is the highest producing weeks for their business and they would appreciate you giving them the opportunity to provide their goods or services.
It is easier, at times, to shop online for the item and have it delivered to your front door step, but is that really what we’ve become? Much of the fun during the holidays come from shopping for just the right gift for that special someone while you’re bumping into old friends and neighbors, while listening to festive Christmas music being played in the shop. Am I right?
So my suggestion today is “shop local.” These are the businesses that support community programs and local causes, they sponsor our Little League teams, they employ your friends and neighbors and they supply us with those truly special items and provide incredible customer service that can’t typically be found in a big box store.
Here are some suggestions, when planning your group or family get-together, think about using one of our delicious local restaurants, even better would be a restaurant that serves locally sourced foods.
When looking for special gifts take a walk through downtown Inverness and Crystal River. Both of our towns have great little shops, with unique merchandise, owned by local people who employ our local residents.
Some seniors would love a gift certificate for a particular service. I bet any local handyman, auto repair business, pool service, lawn maintenance or home cleaning business would love the opportunity to provide a gift certificate for you to gift to a friend.
Give the gift of fitness, one of my personal favorites! Give a local gym, or fitness studio, membership. Whether it is for a single visit or a few months, the recipient might love the opportunity to improve their fitness after the holidays.
Give the gift of a family experience! Many local businesses provide low cost experiences that will be remembered for years to come such as kayak rentals, boat tours, bicycle rentals or just taking a walk down the Withlacoochee State Trail.
How about a beautiful and locally made piece of art? Art galleries, craft shows, and festivals are great places to see what our local artists create and they make fantastic gifts.
If you’re struggling to think of which business to use, stop by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce and pick up a member directory or visit the chamber’s website for a listing of local businesses and contact information.
According to our chamber of every $100 spent locally, $68 stays in our county, compared to a box store where only $43 stays local. That’s a big deal!
During this time of year, many of us will be spending our hard earned cash on gifts for loved ones. Those gifts can be fun, personal and filled with meaning and can help our community if we shop local.
