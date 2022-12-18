I have recently felt like it was August.
There is always a level of excitement every August as students prepare for a new school year. Parents are buying school supplies and new clothes; teachers are feverishly cleaning and preparing their classrooms for the new school year. Students come back to school with the opportunity for a bit of a clean slate. It’s a new year, new teachers, new subjects and a new opportunity to shine.
Elections of county officials are similar to a new school year in that they allow an opportunity for a reset and a fresh start. Our county commission has two new board members, a new chairperson and new county administrator and the opportunity for new wind in their sails. We are presented with an opportunity for new ideas, but also to make some course corrections of prior board decisions.
However, just like the first few days of school, there is a honeymoon period with a new county commission board.
In the first meeting of the new board and chairman we saw the chair bring forth an idea to reshape when open to the public portion of the meeting would take place. The idea was bold, it was new thinking, and ultimately was not adopted because it lacked community support.
However, the big takeaway was we saw a board willing to have conversations about big ideas and have those conversations professionally. No passive aggressive behavior among board members, no rude comments, just good open dialogue to develop the idea that is in the best interest of the citizens.
Moving forward to the next meeting, I was pleased to see the new board is trying to set some new direction for the residents of Inverness Village 4.
This community is trying desperately to get paved roads and, until this past board meeting, seemed to limited support from county government. The county does not maintain the roads in Inverness Village 4 so the only practical way for those residents to get upgrades is to form a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU). Under an MSBU, the entire cost of paving the road is the responsibility of property owners. That includes all engineering and surveying fees, materials and labor.
Before the county can consider an MSBU, there must be an engineering study to determine the costs of an MSBU to bring stormwater and other infrastructure improvements to the neighborhood. In November the prior board of county commissioners voted against funding the engineering study. The vote showed the shortsighted behavior of the board looking for a “No new spending” headline rather than the long term good of our community.
Fortunately, on Tuesday the new board voted to fund the $35,000 engineering study. For those that worry the county is paying a fee that only benefits the few, don’t worry. The cost of the engineering study will be wrapped into the MSBU and paid back by the community that received the roads and paid back with interest.
Just like the freshness of a new school year eventually wears off so did the honeymoon period of the new board when they began to discuss the much-needed animal shelter. The presentation by the consultant lacked detail. We all had questions prior to the meeting and we were left with many more questions than answers. The price tag quoted was out of line with the budget commissioners have previously discussed and approved. The result was a meeting that was nothing more that a waste of time and taxpayers’ money.
The commission chair should have been given advance notice of the drastic changes to the quote prior to the meeting, but sadly it appears she has been left out of planning meetings leading up to the presentation.
I was disappointed to see the consultant’s presentation did not include the cost, but to have the costs given verbally at the end. Were they too embarrassed to put the number in writing? Why would the consultant come back with a proposal that is more than double the expected budget? Were they hoping to catch the board by surprise?
The new commission is moving in a positive direction for our community, but the animal shelter is still a needed project that needs to be resolved and begun quickly.
The time for action and steps forward was Tuesday, however, after the shellshock of the price tag, we find ourselves taking steps backward.
Trina Murphy is publisher of the Chronicle. Email her at tmurphy@chronicleonline.com.
