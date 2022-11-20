I know this is no surprise to anyone, but the holidays have arrived! Yay! You cannot watch television for more than a few minutes before a Christmas-themed commercial comes blasting across your screen, stores are packed full of holiday merchandise, and we’ve already begun grocery shopping for Thanksgiving and buying those yummy pumpkin flavored goodies. I absolutely love the holidays!

We’re entering a wonderful season that allows us to spend extra time with friends and family, doing things you might only do once a year. In our family, the Thanksgiving meal is always prepared by my aunt, with help from my brother, a former executive chef. Dinner is always fantastic. My aunt makes sure her home is decorated beautifully for the delicious meal. My simple job at Thanksgiving is to provide some tasty side dishes, such as sweet potato casserole and a corn casserole. It’s a perfect day and always reminds me of my many blessings.

