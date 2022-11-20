I know this is no surprise to anyone, but the holidays have arrived! Yay! You cannot watch television for more than a few minutes before a Christmas-themed commercial comes blasting across your screen, stores are packed full of holiday merchandise, and we’ve already begun grocery shopping for Thanksgiving and buying those yummy pumpkin flavored goodies. I absolutely love the holidays!
We’re entering a wonderful season that allows us to spend extra time with friends and family, doing things you might only do once a year. In our family, the Thanksgiving meal is always prepared by my aunt, with help from my brother, a former executive chef. Dinner is always fantastic. My aunt makes sure her home is decorated beautifully for the delicious meal. My simple job at Thanksgiving is to provide some tasty side dishes, such as sweet potato casserole and a corn casserole. It’s a perfect day and always reminds me of my many blessings.
For years, my family and some special friends have enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and assorted treats that are then packaged and shared with others throughout the holiday season. By the end of the baking day, my tummy is so full with all those extra “tastes” of the treats that I have no room for dinner.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
After church on Christmas Eve, we like to drive through communities just to look at homes decorated with Christmas lights. My husband is a self-proclaimed Christmas light expert. Our children have a strong appreciation of all the hard work that goes into displaying these lights since they have, for most of their lives, been made to help with our own light display. One day they will appreciate the hours we spend in our yard, stringing lights over the years.
For Christmas morning, the family meal moves to my home where my husband and I prepare a huge breakfast for our extended family. Afterward, we all make our way to the living room and we open gifts from each other, round robin style. We “ooh” and “ahh” over the gifts we bought or made for each other, we laugh, and sometimes we cry. With 14 people, it takes hours. I wouldn’t change a thing. These are traditions and memories that I hope will continue in our family for years to come.
Whatever you do during the holidays, I hope you are able to stop and enjoy the moment. Enjoy your family, enjoy your traditions, enjoy the special treats that hopefully come your way, and most importantly remember the reason for the season. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” – John 3:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.