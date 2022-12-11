Community Food Bank of Citrus County employee Mike Wilcox shuttles boxes of pancake mix to be stored inside the food bank’s Homosassa warehouse. The Community Food Bank has served our community since 2013 to ensure no one goes hungry. Children, seniors and veterans are all examples of our neighbors who have food insecurity. This group raises funds, collects food and provides resources to 50-plus food pantries, shelters, senior centers, ministries and other resource agencies to help them serve the hungry. An interesting fact: For every $10 that’s donated, they can provide 100 meals to the hungry. Donations can be made online at www.feed352.org or call 352-628-3663.
The holidays aren’t always merry for those less fortunate than us. There are far too many Citrus County residents who are hungry, homeless and battered, in addition to children who are displaced without food and clothing. It is sad to think about, but it is reality.
So many of us are blessed to wake up Christmas morning to a warm house filled with laughter, excitement and plenty of food while our neighbors might not know where they’ll find their next meal. Fortunately, the holidays tend to bring out the giving spirit in all of us and give us opportunities to lend a helping hand.
Last Sunday in the Chronicle, we published a list of nearly 100 charitable organizations within Citrus County. These organizations would welcome any assistance you could offer at any time of the year, but especially during the holidays. Each of them are local, known and endorsed by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. Whether they are raising funds to provide Christmas gifts for needy children in our community, helping to pay the electric bill for families who can’t afford to do so, providing a Christmas dinner for families, or taking care of our lost or abandoned cats and dogs, they would all appreciate your financial contribution or the donation of your time and talents.
There are so many fantastic organizations doing great things, but I’d like to take a moment to highlight just a few.
United Way has been giving and helping our community since 1986. Through the years they have raised millions of dollars and invested in countless programs that have significantly improved lives across our community. Their mission is radically improving lives while creating lasting change with a goal to build a more prosperous, better-educated, healthier Citrus County. Under the leadership of George Schmalstig, this mighty group works each day to find ways to help those in need with maximum impact. Out of every dollar donated, 99.2 percent stays in Citrus County. Donations can be made directly on their website or checks can be mailed to United Way of Citrus County, c/o Trina Murphy, The Chronicle, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.
The Community Food Bank has served our community since 2013 to ensure no one goes hungry. Children, seniors and veterans are all examples of our neighbors who have food insecurity. This group raises funds, collects food and provides resources to 50-plus food pantries, shelters, senior centers, ministries and other resource agencies to help them serve the hungry. They include groups such as Citrus County Blessings, First Baptist Church Crystal River, Pregnancy & Family Life Center, and New Church Without Walls, just to name a few. They plan to distribute more than 5 million pounds of food in 2022. An interesting fact: For every $10 that’s donated, they can provide 100 meals to the hungry. Donations can be made online at www.feed352.org or call 352-628-3663.
It is well-known that Citrus County needs a new animal shelter. The current shelter in use is outdated, cramped and unsafe for county employees, as well as the animals. Construction is on target to start in early 2023 and should take 18 months to build. Citrus County Commission Chair Ruthie Schlabach has asked the community to financially support this project to show their support. So far, $3.3 million has been raised by public and private donations. The total project cost is projected at $9 million. Donations can be mailed to Commissioner Schlabach at 110 N Apopka Ave, Room 2-211, Inverness, FL 34450.
Citrus County Family Resource Center has been providing Christmas gifts for needy Citrus County children for 40 years. Each year at Christmastime, this group of volunteers provides gifts for 2,000-plus children. The sponsoring families and businesses “adopt” children to provide gifts by using a wish list completed by the children. Often, that list includes shoes, basic clothing, blankets and even bed sheets. To make the gifts a little more special, the volunteers also collect the children’s wish item that might include a special book, doll or game they are hoping to receive. It takes hundreds of volunteers to purchase, coordinate and wrap gifts using a special coding system so the child remains anonymous. The Family Resource Center would appreciate your financial donations, gift donations, or donation of your time to help coordinate and wrap the children’s gifts. They can be contacted at (352) 344-1001 and are located at 3660 N Carl G. Rose Hwy, Hernando.
The Path of Citrus County is a rescue mission that has been in operation since 2001 and has sheltered more than 2,500 homeless or displaced men, women and children. Their mission is to provide a Christian living environment that allows true rehabilitation by offering long-term stays for life-changing biblical teachings to take effect and encouraging the work ethic for those without a home. Their special program “The Path’s Christmas Angels” provides a way to make Christmas special for an adult or child residing at The Path. Donations will provide a shoebox of gifts by gender and age group, and the adult program can provide a Prayer Journal book. Financial donations can be made year-round, which helps to provide meals, transportation and so much more.
There are too many excellent organizations doing great things every day in our county to list them all. I’ve provided just a few examples for you to see how much good work is done in our community each day. If you are blessed with the means to help others, then I ask that you do so. You won’t regret it.
