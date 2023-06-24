Taking one of two simple options can save a life – move over or slow down.
By Florida law, under Statute 316.126, drivers are required to move over a lane – when they can safely do so – for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights without advanced signs or cones and barriers.
If you can’t move over – or when on a two-lane road – then you must slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. If the posted speed limit is already 20 mph or less, you must slow down to 5 mph.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Governor DeSantis has signed into law an expansion of Florida’s move-over law that will require drivers to move over a lane for any broken-down vehicles as well, starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Currently, drivers are required to move over from the lane closest to stopped emergency vehicles, sanitation vehicles, utility service vehicles, and construction vehicles. The law’s expansion, HB 425, adds three additional scenarios to Florida’s current law. Motorists will be required to move over if:
There is a disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights.
If a vehicle is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage.
When a vehicle is stopped, and one or more persons are visibly present.
When you fail to move over or slow down, you risk receiving a fine and points on your driving record – but more significantly, you risk your life and the life of others.
This is nothing new; move-over laws are nationwide.
Yet, here we are, more than 20 years after this law was first established, expanding it further in hopes of seeing change. Across the state, law enforcement videos and photos show the shocking consequences of drivers who fail to move over.
According to state data collected by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths from drivers who failed to move over remains relatively unchanged year after year.
In fact, state data shows that since 2015, move-over violators, on average, are responsible for one crash nearly every two days in Florida.
Everyone has a job to do, and some of us, such as first responders or construction workers, spend many hours of our day stopped along the shoulders of our roadways.
U.S. Highway 19 is a startling example of a roadway our motorists should be more cautious on. We have wrecks along U.S. 19 far too frequently. With the amount of construction and pedestrian travel along the roadway, it is imperative that you slow down and/or move over.
We don’t want to see anyone get hurt, so let’s do better – making a difference starts at home.
Be a defensive driver, whether someone is working or broken down, you should be slowing down and/or moving over for everyone’s safety. If you slow down, the people behind you will too. YOU can make a difference, and, YOU can save lives.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.