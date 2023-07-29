Many years ago I headed a team of reporters trying to find out why a construction debris landfill in Homosassa was stinking out a nearby neighborhood.
The details are not important today and we found the answer.
But during the process – and this was a very difficult subject to tackle – one of the reporters wondered if it was worth the effort. After all, he reasoned, it was just a hundred or so homes. Shouldn’t we focus on broader problems?
Reasonable question and we had quite a spirited conversation about it. I believed then, as I do now, that some things deserve attention no matter how many or few people are directly involved.
That’s kind of how I feel about Inverness Villages Unit 4, the neighborhood with the lousy streets, no drainage, and an unknown solution.
As public challenges go, this one is an odd duck. Inverness Villages has no political sway. No one with connections has anything to do with it. These folks are truly on their own.
My kind of people.
I could spend my remaining space trying to explain the issues in Inverness Villages 4 but it’s like trying to eat Jello with your fingers. Nothing but a mess.
Here are the crib notes:
Terrible dirt roads that turn to slosh in the summer storms.
No drainage so every rain means flooding in homes. Many houses have sandbags along the street.
The streets are publicly owned but not publicly maintained. Don’t ask me why.
No real developer, but there is a majority lot owner who’s smack dab in the middle of this controversy.
Despite there being about 250 homes, only a handful of homeowners are complaining. That’s odd and a bit of a red flag. I’ll explain why in a moment.
Residents have complained about these roads since at least 2019. Records I’ve seen indicate the county at one time made emergency street repairs during the summer to ensure ambulances and law enforcement could get through. The late Randy Oliver stopped it as administrator but no one is sure why.
While the numbers aren’t huge, the folks who’ve reached out to me have heartbreaking stories. They’ve sunk their life savings into these homes and been led to believe road repairs can be done for a special assessment that’ll cost them a few thousand dollars tops.
That special assessment is called an MSBU – municipal services benefit unit. It’s the most efficient way the government has to charge folks for projects. We pay an MSBU for the landfill, fire services and the ever-popular stormwater. The neighborhood adjacent to this one had an MSBU to pave its roads.
Before Commissioner Holly Davis started making noise on the dais, no commissioner had ever taken up the Inverness Villages 4 mantle. Davis can be frustratingly difficult trying to nail down the details on the county’s plan here, but she no doubt has a fire in her belly in trying to fix it.
After repeatedly telling the public it couldn’t put a temporary halt on new home permits in IV 4, the county did just that. It had the desired effect. The county has identified 30 potential vacant lots for drainage; buying vacant property will be a lot cheaper than lots with houses on them.
The land owner, Anton Van Usen, says he’s done nothing wrong. He received the lots after foreclosing on a loan and is now trying to recoup that loss. He says he wants to work with the county; the county is dubious.
The lack of large outcry within the neighborhood is somewhat odd. Usually neighbors unite for the cause. They show up at County Commission meetings to keep the issue on the politicians’ front burner. They write emails and letters to the editor.
It hasn’t come close to happening here. I’m not sure why, but one guess is the MSBU mystery may have some people holding back.
That said, the argument from residents and property owners who have provided info to me and the county is quite compelling. They’re the reasons I stick with this.
Look. Inverness Villages 4 is a tiny nondescript neighborhood off an Inverness highway. It has zero political pull. The issues are detailed, deep and dull if you don’t live there.
Yet, it has my attention. Hope it has yours.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. Contact him at just wrightcitrus@gmail.com.
