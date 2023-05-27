While some look to this holiday as the informal start of the summer season, there is a significantly deeper, more personal meaning surrounding Memorial Day to veterans and families of those who have served. Memorial Day is a somber day of remembrance honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in one of the branches of The United States Armed Forces during one of the many armed conflicts.
Commander in Chief John Logan proclaimed May 30, 1868, as “Decoration Day” to honor the Union soldiers who had died during the Civil War. He stated that on that date, families and friends could place flowers and decorate the gravesites of family members and comrades in arms of the fallen who had given their lives defending their country. That first day thousands arrived to trim the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery. This day has evolved with each conflict from a day where families placed flowers at the graves of those lost in battle to a Federal holiday established in 1971 and celebrated on the last Monday in May, allowing many Americans to have a three-day weekend.
With some, this is just another paid holiday with a three-day weekend to celebrate the start of summer. The intentions of those who had set aside this day were to allow those to remember and reflect on the U.S. service members who answered the call to duty and did not return. This is not a holiday based on happiness and good cheer; wishing someone “Happy Memorial Day” or thanking someone for their service demeans the loss of life and selfless and selfless sacrifices this holiday was established to honor.
No matter your views on war or the military, politics aside on this day, remembering those who have paid the price for your ability to disagree should be recognized. Unlike Veterans Day, which honors all who have served during a conflict, Memorial Day is only for those who have been lost. The traditional ways to participate in Memorial Day activities focused on visiting memorials and cemeteries to place mementos or flowers at the graves of the fallen. In December of 2000, “The National Moment of Remembrance Act” was signed by the president. This act requests all Americans, from veterans to citizens who have never served, to take one minute of their time at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to pause, reflect on, and honor those who were lost in service to their country. The poem “In Flanders Field,” by Lt. Col. John McCrae in 1915, provided the simple poppy as a symbol of the loss of the men and women who never came home.
You can still have a fantastic weekend enjoying family and friends but remember to reflect on those lost and never to return. One minute of silence spent honoring their sacrifice so that you can enjoy your right to freedom and the blessings bestowed upon you by these selfless acts is a small price for you to pay.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
