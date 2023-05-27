While some look to this holiday as the informal start of the summer season, there is a significantly deeper, more personal meaning surrounding Memorial Day to veterans and families of those who have served. Memorial Day is a somber day of remembrance honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in one of the branches of The United States Armed Forces during one of the many armed conflicts.

Commander in Chief John Logan proclaimed May 30, 1868, as “Decoration Day” to honor the Union soldiers who had died during the Civil War. He stated that on that date, families and friends could place flowers and decorate the gravesites of family members and comrades in arms of the fallen who had given their lives defending their country. That first day thousands arrived to trim the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery. This day has evolved with each conflict from a day where families placed flowers at the graves of those lost in battle to a Federal holiday established in 1971 and celebrated on the last Monday in May, allowing many Americans to have a three-day weekend.

