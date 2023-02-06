Ouch! 2 a.m. and I was jolted to consciousness by a wrong turn. Fortunately I wasn’t driving at the time. I had been dreaming, in the midst of ignoring a table of patrons somewhere, mad apparently at one of them in particular, a jilted paramour perhaps? Maybe that’s what triggered it. In my sleep, I was turning away in “Harrumph” mode, when shooting pain shot through my neck, down into my right shoulder blade. So that’s what I get for being pompous.

And now, four hours later, a heating pad wrapped around my neck like a boa, I am upset that apparent plans to run errands in nearby Ocala may have to be nixed. It sucks getting older. But the alternative holds even less allure. Were I more flexible in both my bodily movements and my thinking, I might get my head around my current negativity. Except that getting my head around anything at this point in time happens to be my conundrum.

