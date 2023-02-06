Ouch! 2 a.m. and I was jolted to consciousness by a wrong turn. Fortunately I wasn’t driving at the time. I had been dreaming, in the midst of ignoring a table of patrons somewhere, mad apparently at one of them in particular, a jilted paramour perhaps? Maybe that’s what triggered it. In my sleep, I was turning away in “Harrumph” mode, when shooting pain shot through my neck, down into my right shoulder blade. So that’s what I get for being pompous.
And now, four hours later, a heating pad wrapped around my neck like a boa, I am upset that apparent plans to run errands in nearby Ocala may have to be nixed. It sucks getting older. But the alternative holds even less allure. Were I more flexible in both my bodily movements and my thinking, I might get my head around my current negativity. Except that getting my head around anything at this point in time happens to be my conundrum.
How do I make lemonade out of wincing pain? Offer it up like a martyr I suppose. Be a saint. I don’t see myself as destined for sainthood, unless God is in a particularly forgiving mood when I am finally standing before him. But first, I have to get by Saint Peter, right? Doesn’t he stand guard at the pearly gates? Will it help that my husband and he share the same first name? Let me rehearse how I might plead my case.
“Hi, Saint Peter. You’re looking a bit tired. Do you need a break before asking me your set of preliminary questions? ‘Let me talk’ you say? Sorry. I know I have a tendency to jabber when I’m nervous. I’m just grateful to have made it this far. Better than, exit stage left, as in going down, down, down to that other place. ‘Enough’, you say? ‘Come up for air’? I didn’t think I needed that here. Never mind. I concede the floor, or clouds, to you. What’s that? You don’t like my attempt at levity? Ok. I’m done. Honest.”
And so, just as you might imagine, a bearded man in long flowing robes opens up a rather heavy volume. A concerned look spreads over his face. “You’ve been around,” he comments. I say nothing. What’s “around” when you consider the vastness of the universe? Then he looks me squarely in the eye. “What do you think?” he asks. “Do you believe that you deserve to walk through these gates after the life you’ve led?”
Now how do I begin to answer that one? “I don’t deserve anything,” I answer. “I’m a sinner. It began with original sin and I went from there on a holy tear. I’ve sinned through my thoughts, words, and deeds. No lie. If I’m allowed to proceed through these gates, it is only through the forgiveness of my many failings.”
“But your heart,” Saint Peter suddenly, kindly interjects. “Your heart has been steadfast throughout, or so my records document. You may have fallen by the wayside a time or two, but you have loved deeply, cared about your fellow humans, and you have performed acts of kindness to offset your slip ups. We have formulas, yes. But the absolute number one criterion for moving into heaven, well there are three. Love of God, a contrite heart, and love of others. In this regard, you meet the minimum requirements. You may proceed to gate two.”
“Who’s there?” I ask, relief and gratitude spilling out of me like a fountain. “An osteopath, to snap your neck back into place,” Saint Peter states matter-of-factly. “I hear tell, you had a rough night.”
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne is now retired. She invites your feedback at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
