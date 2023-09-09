In 1989, Citrus County’s population was below 100,000. The issues of the day revolved around rapid residential growth and the impact that it would have on water quality. Over the years, the county has seen multiple housing boom cycles. Thirty-four years later in 2023, the same issues remain, and the population has increased by more than 50 percent and we have many more tourists who are attracted to our area to see manatees and participate in water-related activities.
Since the recession of 2006, Citrus County has faced significant fluctuations in the enforcement of the provisions in the Comprehensive Plan. The county has frequently amended both the plan and land development regulations, often bending to political pressure rather than adhering to an objective planning process. Consequently, traffic studies are no longer required, and land use compatibility is often not addressed, even when a coastal area or other location has only one ingress and egress collector road.
Our county planning staff is trying to perform quality reviews of projects, but they are faced with a lower-than-needed level of expertise to perform environmental and transportation impact reviews. The absence of sufficient expertise in these critical areas results in a lack of recommendations to the Planning and Development Commission and the Board of County Commissioners on critical issues such as wetland impacts or spring protection, where a thorough technical basis is needed.
This results in a flawed system that often defaults to a simplistic “yes” or “no” decision based on public sentiment during hearings. Residents express valid concerns regarding storm water runoff, traffic, noise, and other undesirable impacts. At the same time, misinformation from both sides of the debate goes unaddressed, and site development alternatives that are based on technical merit remain absent.
As Citrus County grows, it is imperative to restore and uphold three fundamental principles that encourage good land use planning and prioritize the protection of surface and groundwater resources:
1. Respect the Comprehensive Plan
The Comprehensive Plan should only be modified when identified as necessary by the Board of County Commissioners or the Planning and Development Commission (as the Local Planning Agency pursuant to Florida Statutes0. It should not be subject to modifications sought by individuals, attorneys, or consultants solely to facilitate specific projects.
2. Consistency between the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code
The Land Development Code should align with, and implement, the provisions of the Comprehensive Plan without superseding the Comprehensive Plan’s provisions regarding density or intensity of development. Over time, piecemeal amendments have allowed increased residential density through mechanisms like “Planned Developments” or “Planned Development Overlays.” Such practices resemble contract zoning (Goggle it) and lead to inconsistent application of rules, fostering the appearance of favoritism and disregard for the Comprehensive Plan. They also lead to more of the same over time until the Plan itself cannot be relied upon.
3. Uphold Due Process
The planning process, like the judicial process, must be followed diligently, granting all parties due process and a fair opportunity to present their perspectives. While the outcomes may not always align with our personal preferences, allowing the process to proceed helps to minimize the influence of special interests and ensures progress toward implementing the Comprehensive Plan as the adopted vision for Citrus County’s future.
Citrus County boasts seven first- and second-magnitude springs, primarily located along its western coastal area, which distinguishes it as a unique region within Florida, particularly since Florida possesses one of the largest concentrations of freshwater springs in the world. These springs serve as crucial sources of fresh water while offering significant cultural and recreational value. To sustain their viability for future generations, responsible stewardship is essential, with the understanding that these resources belong to the State of Florida rather than corporations or individuals.
In all fairness to local efforts to be good stewards of local springs, this needs to be viewed in the context of the state’s dismantling of the Florida Comprehensive Planning and Land Development Regulation Act that began a little over a decade ago.
In 2011, Florida’s then Department of Community Affairs was dismantled by a legislature and governor driven by economic fears and misguided arguments that the State Land Planning Agency hindered economic development.
Environmental and citizen groups protested while special interests saw this as a path to economic growth. Special interests were prioritized over environmental concerns and land-use planning efforts at the state and regional levels lost cohesion and enforcement capabilities as it was left to counties and cities to manage growth without support from state or regional planning agencies.
As time passed, this trend intensified as the state continued with legislation to further limit planning efforts to guide and assist local governments as well as the use of impact fees for infrastructure that is necessary to address the impacts from growth.
This was, and still is unfortunate, but it is how we got to where we are today. With the highest inflation rates in the United States right here in the Sunshine State, and homeowner’s insurance increasing by 73 percent in one year for some of us lucky enough to call Citrus County home, we can expect that the ever-present economic forces will again give us pause, and perhaps another opportunity to consider the benefits of Comprehensive Planning.
By adhering to the three guiding principles for responsible growth and recognizing the need to allow the planning process to proceed unhindered, Citrus County can effectively manage its growth while staying true to our collective vision for the future. Failing to have a well-defined plan and disregarding the planning process will inevitably push our county further off track, opening the door for special interests to shape the region without consideration for its historical character and finite natural resources.
Let us learn from the past and act proactively to secure a sustainable future for Citrus County. If we don’t have a viable, and enforceable, comprehensive plan for where we want to go, you can bet that someone else out there will have one for us.
Citrus County is making progress after traversing some challenging economic times. Let’s support efforts for managing growth that protects our springs and rivers and enhances our local economy and quality of life. This is the best path forward for Citrus County.
Chuck Dixon is the Director, Planning and Growth Management, Citrus Schools and a 35-year Citrus County resident.
