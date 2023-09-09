In 1989, Citrus County’s population was below 100,000. The issues of the day revolved around rapid residential growth and the impact that it would have on water quality. Over the years, the county has seen multiple housing boom cycles. Thirty-four years later in 2023, the same issues remain, and the population has increased by more than 50 percent and we have many more tourists who are attracted to our area to see manatees and participate in water-related activities.

Since the recession of 2006, Citrus County has faced significant fluctuations in the enforcement of the provisions in the Comprehensive Plan. The county has frequently amended both the plan and land development regulations, often bending to political pressure rather than adhering to an objective planning process. Consequently, traffic studies are no longer required, and land use compatibility is often not addressed, even when a coastal area or other location has only one ingress and egress collector road.

