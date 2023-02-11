Citrus County is making progress on a local Baker Act facility and that is really good news.
On Tuesday, commissioners narrowly approved a $2 million commitment to Lifestream Behavioral Center, the agency contracted to the county as the drug addiction and mental health services provider. Lifestream would work in a new facility on the same land where the county’s former service provider, The Centers, operated.
Currently there are no facilities in the county for people who are held under the Baker Act. They are transported to Leesburg instead.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
That’s a no-win situation for Citrus.
The Baker Act was established in 1971 and allows for emergency mental-health services to be available for people who are not willing or able to request help for themselves. It’s a pretty straightforward law, both good and necessary. When family members or law enforcement believe that a person is struggling with mental illness or is in danger of self harm or harm to others, and he or she refuses to voluntarily enter treatment, the Baker Act can be enforced.
Once a court orders the evaluation, minors can be held for 12 hours and adults for 72 in order to be examined and for a diagnosis to be determined.
These are always complex cases and the Florida Baker Act is a life-saving tool to help loved ones get care that they need.
So as a matter of course, Citrus County shouldn’t be shuttling its own to Leesburg to get the help they need. A local center makes a difficult decision for families that much easier when they know their loved one will be held and treated locally.
Lifestream’s plan is to build the Baker Act facility with help from Citrus and Hernando counties, and the Citrus County Hospital Board. Roughly half of the $12 million project would be funded by Lifestream itself, with the counties and the board making up the other half. Hernando County was already on board. Tuesday’s decision by the Citrus County Board of Commissioners put the stalled project back into motion.
No good thing ever comes without some controversy, red tape, and a few headaches. Questions of who will actually own the facility are still floating around and there will always be risks involved in any kind of local healthcare decision that’s made.
But Citrus County can’t afford to wait any longer.
The goal of establishing a local Baker Act facility has been up in the air for six years. The decision to move forward was the right one.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was dead on when he stated that the time for talking was over.
People are in need of help right now. And the old adage still rings true: actions speak louder than words.
Commissioners Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays are not wrong to voice reservations. It’s always pertinent to ask questions and make sure taxpayer money is being used in reasonable and appropriate ways. But in this case, the plan to move forward on the facility is a no-brainer.
The tragedy of American mental health is not a new headline for us. It’s been front and center for the past decade. As Citrus County grows, it will face new and greater challenges when it comes to the welfare of its citizens. Proactively pursuing things like a Baker Act facility keeps the county on the front end of potential problems. We don’t want to be playing catch-up.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.